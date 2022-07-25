Home » Investing Articles » Will National Grid shares rebound after the recent drop?

Will National Grid shares rebound after the recent drop?

Our writer considers the impact of new wind power investment plans on National Grid shares, balanced against the company’s debt position.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

I’m always on the lookout for oversold FTSE 100 stocks. After a solid performance so far this year, a sharp downturn in National Grid (LSE: NG) shares last month caught my eye.

A recent announcement that the utility company will undertake its biggest network upgrade since the 1960s has eased some selling pressure. Is this the start of a sustained rebound in the National Grid share price and should I buy the stock today? Let’s explore.

Renewables

After selling a 60% stake in its gas transmission unit earlier this year, National Grid is cementing its position as a top renewable energy stock. Indeed, the company avoided the windfall tax levied on oil and gas companies, such as BP and Shell.

News of a £54bn investment package to connect new offshore wind farms to the grid helped reverse the stock’s downtrend. The project, which is part of the group’s holistic network design for net zero, is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 2 mega tonnes between 2030 and 2032.

I consider clean energy stocks to be good long-run investments for my portfolio as evolving environmental regulations are increasingly likely to favour these businesses. The growing trend towards ESG investing on the part of retail and institutional investors alike is another bullish factor for National Grid shares, in my view.

Source: National Grid ESO Holistic Network Design Report, July 2022

Admittedly, the electricity supplier will have to navigate lengthy public consultations to deliver its planned infrastructure developments. The significant capital required could also hurt profits.

Nonetheless, I see this as a price worth paying to ensure the company is at the forefront of providing solutions to the 21st Century’s energy challenges, and in turn offering shareholders an attractive business model for the future.

Mixed financials

The company’s financial position is a mixed bag for me. Operating profit for FY22 was up 11% and underlying earnings per share also grew by 10%. The business performed well on both sides of the Atlantic, posting profit increases in the UK and in New England.

However, I’m not too excited about the utility stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of 18. The dividend yield looks more promising at first glance. At 4.67%, this comfortably beats the FTSE 100 average. Yet I’m concerned that the company is supporting its dividends with debt.

Given it’s an asset-heavy business, net debt is high. This figure was £42.8bn by the end of March 2022. But National Grid has projected it will fall by £3bn this financial year, I worry that the debt burden could weigh on the share price going forward.

Should I buy National Grid shares?

The long-run prospects for the company look encouraging to me. Renewables are likely to play an increasingly crucial role in the country’s energy infrastructure. National Grid’s wind power plans should allow the company to capitalise on this trend.

However, I’m not sure there will be a sustained rebound for the stock until debt is under control and dividends are paid entirely from free cash flow. Accordingly, I think there could be better buying opportunities ahead.

I won’t be buying today, but I’ll closely monitor the company’s performance and it remains high up on my watchlist.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Income stocks: should I buy Marks & Spencer, Greggs and Halfords?

| Roland Head

These high street chains are all popular income stocks, but they're under pressure from rising inflation.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 stocks to buy now for the recovery

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market recovery looks like it’s already happening and I've been searching for stocks to buy, such as these.

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million from UK shares with as little as £500 a month

| Kevin Godbold

UK shares as an asset class offer real potential to transform personal wealth over a working lifetime. Here's how I'd…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

I’ve bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares for fat dividends!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 250 shares have taken a knock in 2022, after hitting highs earlier this year. But I'd happily…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares or Barclays stock: which would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling in 2022, Barclays and Lloyds shares both look cheap to me. But which bargain bank share would I…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £5 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

For a few pounds a day, our writer thinks he can set up passive income streams that could pay him…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

A high-dividend stock I’d buy in August!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best high-dividend stocks to add to my shares portfolio. Here's one I think could yield huge…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Five FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to hold

| Christopher Ruane

Looking years ahead, what shares would our writer want in his portfolio -- and should he buy now? Here are…

Read more »