Home » Investing Articles » Up 31% in a month, is now the time to buy JD Sports shares?

Up 31% in a month, is now the time to buy JD Sports shares?

Jon Smith explains the reasons behind the jump in JD Sports shares and outlines why he thinks it could continue.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD) is a classic case of a UK growth stock. With the share price down 22% over the past year, it mirrors the performance of many other growth stocks that have fallen out of fashion with investors. Yet I don’t think it’s time to position myself solely in defensive companies. And the jump in JD Sports shares in the past month leads me to consider whether to buy now. Here’s what I decided.

Short-term bump gets traction

The main reason for the jump recently can be put down to the annual results released in June. It highlighted the doubling of profit before tax to £654.7m, up from £324m the year before. Part of this was due to high gross profit margins. If the 48% figure from 2020 wasn’t enough, it improved to 49.1%.

In total, it was a solid report and the jump in the share price was warranted. The fact that the shares have carried the momentum forward and are still rising shows me that investors are quickly re-pricing expectations. The report also noted that trading so far this year is up 5%. Even with some concerns about the outlook, I think some are already thinking that the next financial year could outperform.

Another reason for the jump came earlier this month, with the announcement of a new chairman. The process to find a chairman has been going on for a while now, so the arrival of Andy Higginson this month will be of comfort for management.

Messy merger still stings

Despite the jump, the share price is still down over a longer one-year period. One reason behind this has been the messy attempted merger with Footasylum. The regulator flagged up a serious lack of governance in place around the negotiations, as well as competition issues. This ultimately resulted in the move being blocked, plus a fine of £4.7m.

I think this dampened the share price as investors were initially optimistic about the deal and what it could mean going forward. Not only has this optimism been removed, but it has flipped to adding reputational damage to the JD Sports brand.

It was a headache of a saga over the past year. The management team really need to sort out the approach for future acquisitions, otherwise this is a risk to future share price performance.

Long-term value for JD Sports shares

If the share price jump had been over the course of the past few days, I’d be more cautious. However, it’s been a sizeable jump over a month now. This leads me to conclude that the tide may have truly turned.

The price-to-earnings ratio is a modest 10.89, which looks fair value to me. Even with concern around the UK economy, JD Sports is well diversified around the world. In fact, last year it generated 30.5% of its revenue from the US and 23.9% from Europe.

I’m also impressed to see that 33.8% of revenue came from channels excluding stores, such as online and via mobile. This makes the business more sustainable in the long run, in my opinion, with shifting consumer patterns.

On that basis, I think now is a good time to buy JD Sports shares and am looking to do so myself.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

As Ocado earnings disappoint, should I buy the dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest Ocado earnings for H1, and explains why he isn't convinced about buying the shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

How low must the Cineworld share price go to become attractive?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope wonders if there's any light at the end of the tunnel for Cineworld shares as the price continues…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares soar above 800p! Have I missed the boat on this one?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares tanked earlier this year, but now they're gaining again. So am I too late, or should I…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price grew 1,000%+ in five years. But should I buy today?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had invested in Tesla five years ago he would have seen his investment value increase tenfold. But…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Could these 5 steps from the Warren Buffett investment method help me retire early?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks using a handful of ideas from the Warren Buffett approach to investing could help…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 high-potential growth stocks I’m buying on the dip

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks haven't performed well in 2022, and the environment still isn't particularly conducive to growth. However, I'm on the…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

Down more than half, is the Halfords share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Halfords share price has fallen by over half in the past year. But our writer likes the underlying business.…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

Here are 2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at two stocks that he thinks are on the verge of recovery after over two years of…

Read more »