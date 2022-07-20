Home » Investing Articles » Royal Mail shares slump 5%! What’s going on here?

Royal Mail shares slump 5%! What’s going on here?

Royal Mail shares slumped on Wednesday morning after the group released disappointing trading data. So what’s next for the postal service?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) shares tanked on Wednesday, extending losses for the year. The stock was trading for more than 500p this time last year. Today, it is trading around 268p, down 47% over 12 months.

So what’s behind Royal Mail’s slump, and does this represent a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

What’s behind the falling share price?

There are long-term trends behind the falling share price, as well as more current issues. Firstly, there is the decline in letter usage. The volume of letters posted has fallen by more than 60% since its peak in 2004-05. Letter volume is down 20% since the start of the pandemic too. 

There are also inflation issues. Sky-high numbers are causing customers to cut back on the volume of letters and parcels sent as well as orders made online. But it’s also pushing up wage costs. Labour is the group’s biggest cost and  Royal Mail is currently embroiled in a staff crisis over job cuts, pay, and working conditions.

Earnings update

On Wednesday, the company said that revenues had sunk 11.5% year-on-year during the first quarter of its trading year, noting this reflected weakening retail trends, lower Covid-19 test kit volumes, and a return to a structural decline in letters.

Then there is a “disappointing performance” in terms of delivering further efficiencies, with the Royal Mail reporting an adjusted operating loss of £92m, primarily because of the “inflexibility” in its cost base to adjust to lower volumes.

However, it suggested that operating profit in its UK business will break-even for the full year, unless industrial action further impacted margins.

On a brighter note, Royal Mail said its Netherlands-based parcel service GLS expects year-on-year revenue growth in the high single-digits, with full-year operating profits between €370m to €410m.

Outlook

Royal Mail is a company in transition. And there are two major movements: from letters to higher margin parcels, and mechanisation. Firstly, the pandemic provided Royal Mail with the chance to speed up its transition to parcels, and this has happened. This should help the group transform its revenue going forward due to higher margins on larger packages.

Moreover, prior to the pandemic, the majority of parcels being processed were being sorted by hand. Clearly that’s a costly and time-consuming process. But now, that number is closer to 50% and this should help the business become leaner.

There are obvious challenges as mentioned above. An economic downturn combined with inflation isn’t going to be good for business.

Would I buy Royal Mail shares?

Royal Mail looks like a good long-term buy for my portfolio. However, I appreciate the risks of buying shares in a business which is very much in transition and facing some pretty sizeable issues.

For me, now might well be the right time to buy, with the firm trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.7.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fevertree shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fevertree shares recently fell after the company posted its half-year update. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the Rio Tinto dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Last year, Rio Tinto paid out a monster dividend to shareholders. Here's a look at the divi forecasts for this…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How I’m following Warren Buffett when buying stocks!

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains two tips he takes from legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett when buying stocks.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

At 180p, is the BT share price cheap?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The BT share price has had a couple of good years, but is there any long-term upside for a growth-oriented…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Will Argo Blockchain shares rally as Bitcoin rises above £18,000?

| Charlie Carman

The Bitcoin price is showing signs of recovery. Our writer thinks this may be a good time for him to…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods takes an in-depth look at these three FTSE 100 companies to see if they've got the potential to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is this 14% high-dividend-yield portfolio too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers whether the reward outweighs the risk of investing in an ultra-high-dividend-yield selection of stocks.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d invest £150 a week in cheap UK shares in an ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in cheap UK shares regularly could unlock enormous wealth, even with no savings. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »