Home » Investing Articles » Is 2022 a good year to start buying shares?

Is 2022 a good year to start buying shares?

Lots of people wonder when is the best time to start buying shares. Our writer already invests and shares the approach he would take if beginning again.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Some people spend years or even decades thinking about getting into the stock market, without actually making a move. Some may think they once identified the perfect moment to start buying shares — but only years later when they see the profits they could have made!

If I was wondering whether now might be a good moment to start buying shares for the first time, here is how I would go about it.

Investing versus speculation

First, I would learn about the difference between investment and speculation.

In my opinion, investment involves putting some money into businesses I expect to prosper over the long term. By contrast, speculation involves buying something one often does not understand, hoping it will go up in price so it can be unloaded onto a new buyer at a higher price.

I am interested in investment not speculation – and there is a reason for that. If I invest in a company, I think I can assess its prospects and make a judgment on how I hope it may do in future. By contrast, speculation involves the psychology of lots of people I do not know – and have no way to assess.

Timing investment

Given that I see things that way, if I was to start buying shares for the first time, would I want to dip my toes in the water when the stock market looked like it was doing well? Or should I try when the market was falling and I reckoned share prices looked cheap?

The answer might be: either! Remember, as an investor, I would be trying to find companies I thought had great future prospects. I could try to do that regardless of how the stock market overall was performing.

But what could be different was the value I saw in a company’s current share price. Often, an attractive business will be seen as such by investors – and its shares may be priced accordingly. But in a market downturn, even the shares of some very attractive companies may be marked down. In the past few months, for example, I have taken advantage of a lower share price than before to increase my holdings in JD Sports.

Market timing

But it is impossible to know what the stock market will do next. Maybe I find a company that I think has an attractive outlook and decide to wait before buying it – only to see the shares get more expensive and then stay that way for many years.

As no one knows what will happen in future, I do not try to time the market. Instead, I focus on finding what I think look like appealing companies. Then, if their share price seems to offer me good value relative to how I expect them to perform in future, I may buy them.

Why I would start buying shares

So, if I had never been active in the stock market before, I would be happy to start buying shares this year — or any year. But I would only do so if I could find shares that met the criteria above.

Christopher Ruane owns shares  in JD Sports. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

5 reasons I own Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns Rolls-Royce shares. Here he explains a handful of plus points he sees in the engineer -- and…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

My 3-step passive income plan for £30 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would use this passive income plan if he wanted to start earning dividends from shares while investing on…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this FTSE 100 stock for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he added a FTSE 100 stock to his portfolio with a specific focus on returns and…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this global manufacturing penny stock?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks at whether he should buy a penny stock with an enviable position in the manufacturing sector.

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Shell shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares have performed well over the past year, going from strength to strength amid soaring oil prices. But will…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stalwart a no-brainer buy for consistent returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a FTSE 250 that has provided a consistent dividend since the late 1980s. Is it…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks to consider with stonking yields

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two of his favourite dividend stocks from the FTSE 250 that currently have yields above 10%

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy Royal Mail shares before its earnings results?

| John Choong

Royal Mail shares have had a tough time this year. But its upcoming earnings results could turn fortunes around. So,…

Read more »