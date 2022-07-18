Home » Investing Articles » Could now be the perfect moment to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

Could now be the perfect moment to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

Scottish Mortgage shares have lost two fifths of their value over the past year. Our writer explains why he would consider buying them for his portfolio, despite the falling price.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

Looking at the performance of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) over the past year, there is a lot of red ink. Scottish Mortgage shares have lost 40% of their value in just 12 months. While that would be a sizeable fall for any share, it is particularly noticeable in the case of a former high-flyer like this one.

But could this fall actually offer me an attractive entry point to add the shares to my portfolio?

Why I like Scottish Mortgage

Before considering the price, it is worth explaining why I would consider buying Scottish Mortgage shares at all for my portfolio.

It is what is known as an investment trust. That is a type of company that pools investors’ funds and invests in a variety of different companies, including some that are not listed on the stock market. So buying shares in an investment trust can offer me the benefit of diversification and also exposure to some shares I could not buy myself.

The trust managers have a track record of spotting growth stories at a fairly early stage. Some investor focus lately has been on a change in management. There is a risk that the fund’s new team will be less talented than its old leadership. However, I think that ignores the fact that Scottish Mortgage shares have been traded for over a century already. Clearly, talented management has helped its recent performance.

But the trust has a long-established investment strategy and I see no specific reason to think it cannot continue to do well under its new management.

Weak share price performance

In fact, I think the 40% fall in Scottish Mortgage shares can largely be pinned on falling share prices in some sectors where it is heavily invested, such as tech.

Ultimately that can be blamed on management in the sense that Scottish Mortgage makes its own investment decisions. It did not take advantage of high prices last year to unload its large tech positions. But I see that as reflecting its long-term focus as a strategic investor. It is not trying to benefit from short-term movements in share prices. Instead, it is trying to buy into growth stories while adopting a long time horizon.

Although the value of its holdings may have declined, has the trust’s portfolio actually become less attractive in terms of its long-term growth potential? I am upbeat about the outlook for many of its tech holdings, which I expect to see continued growth in customer demand. I also think a growing exposure to healthcare companies could be a further growth driver.

My move on Scottish Mortgage shares

It is impossible to time the market perfectly. Often, I think it is difficult to time it at all. That is why I focus on trying to buy shares for my portfolio that I think have a promising future rather than worrying about buying them at the very lowest price. So I do not know whether now is the perfect time for me to buy Scottish Mortgage shares. They could yet go lower.

But I do think, from a long-term investing perspective, the shares could be an attractive addition to my holdings. I would therefore consider buying them at their current price.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’m using the P/S and P/E ratios to find the cheapest UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

The P/S metric is often used for valuing growth stocks, but today I'm using it, along with the P/E ratio…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks to buy for the new market cycle

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks two FTSE 250 growth stocks could be set to outperform in a potential market…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

I think these are the best shares to buy now for the next decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the recent stock market correction, I'm looking for the best shares to buy now and hold for the future.

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Why this could be a great time to buy metaverse stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The falling Nasdaq has taken a lot of metaverse stocks down with it. I reckon some of them look like…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

| Paul Summers

Consistency is what I look with dividend stocks. These three FTSE companies have that in spades.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the Cineworld share price going to zero?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Since 2020 the Cineworld share price has collapsed by over 90%! Is this a screaming buy or a sign that…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests shareholder payouts could start again as soon as next year. So should I buy for…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After tumbling over 20%, is the FTSE 250 a dead duck?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 has had an awful few months. So why should I consider investing now?

Read more »