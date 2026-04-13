This Fool isn’t relying on a State Pension alone for retirement, he’s aiming to lock in a reliable passive income stream using UK dividend stocks.

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The State Pension alone won’t fund my lifestyle. Here are my top 5 retirement income picks

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More and more people are waking up to a simple truth: they can’t afford to rely on the State Pension alone. It’s designed as a safety net, not a lifestyle. For anyone who wants to enjoy retirement rather than just survive it, the real game is about building your own reliable passive income stream.

That can mean shares, dividends, rental income, and other assets quietly working in the background. Don’t let your monthly cashflow hinge on whatever Westminster decides to pay out in the future.

Here are my top five shares that I plan to hold until retirement and beyond to reduce my dependence on what the state gives me.

Legal & General

I hold several insurance stocks due to their high and reliable yields but if I had to choose one, it would be Legal & General. Its long record of dedication to shareholder returns makes it a comfortable choice for me.

Tesco

When it comes to high street grocers, Tesco strikes me as the one brand with the strongest staying power. It doesn’t have the highest yield but adds defensive characteristics to a portfolio.

City of London Investment Trust

With a 59-year unbroken dividend record, City of London Investment Trust is one of the most reliable income stocks in the UK. The yield seldom rises above 4% but its broad diversification helps reduce volatility.

British Land

Real estate investment trusts (REIT) often make good income stocks due to the rules regarding shareholder returns. I have my eye on several but British Land stands out for its long-term prospects.

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HSBC

Many banks make attractive dividend stocks, but I lean more towards HSBC (LSE: HSBA) for several reasons. Here, I’ll break down in more detail why that is.

First, it benefits from a broad global presence, making it less susceptible to region-specific risks. This may be one reason why it wasn’t hit too hard during the 2008 financial crisis.

On top of that, it often enjoys strong capital growth in addition to its dividend returns. The past five years have been particularly good, with the shares up 206%.

No guarantees

Past performance is one thing, but there’s no guarantee that momentum will keep going. Like most banks, HSBC’s fortunes are closely tied to interest rates. If they keep falling, income from lending could shrink and put pressure on the dividend.

And while its Asia links add diversity, they also bring with them risk. Credit-loss charges in the Hong Kong property market are an ongoing concern.

Still, the long-term dividend story is attractive. It’s backed by a 42-year payment history and well-covered, making up only 60% of earnings. Even as revenue and earnings dipped recently, the bank managed to boost the dividend by 9.1%.

That dedication to rewarding shareholders is often more important than a high yield.

The bottom line

Looking at the above, it’s easy to see why I think HSBC is worth considering for a retirement portfolio. But its risks also reiterate why a diversified portfolio is critical to smooth out bumps along the way.

Each investor should develop a portfolio based on their personal goals and industry experience. These five stocks offer a good foundational example but there are many others with similar appeal on the FTSE indexes.