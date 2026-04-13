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A 9.1% forecast yield! 1 under-the-radar FTSE income share to buy today?

This high-yielding income share is a rare find in today’s FTSE market and looks a standout opportunity for savvy investors seeking high and stable returns.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

An income share yielding nearly 7% today — and with a forecast return of 9.1% by 2028 — has caught my eye. And in a market where many dividends look fragile, this company stands out for the visibility and consistency behind its payouts.

Its business model is built on recurring revenue, low customer churn, and strong cash conversion, giving it the sort of stability that income investors such as me crave.

So, what is the stock and how much could investors make from it?

Telecoms to energy stock

The company behind those numbers is Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP), the FTSE firm best known for its Utility Warehouse brand. Unlike traditional energy suppliers, it operates a bundled‑services model that keeps customers loyal and cash flows predictable.

And it covers everything from broadband to mobile to home energy. That mix of essential services creates unusually strong recurring revenue — exactly the foundation that supports a rising dividend profile.

A risk to these is any regulatory changes affecting household utility pricing or commissions, which could dent earnings. And this is ultimately what powers any firm’s dividends (and share price) over time. Another would be increased competition that could squeeze margins.

However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Telecom Plus’s earnings will rise by an average 10% a year over the medium term.

Rising dividends from a high base

The UK’s only integrated multi-utility provider currently generates a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is more than double the current 3.4% average dividend yield of its home FTSE 250 index.

However, analysts project the dividend will rise to 101.4p this year, 110.2p next year, 118p in 2028, and 124p in 2029.

These would generate respective dividend yields of 7.5%, 8.1%, 8.7%, and 9.1% on the current £13.60 share price.

How much dividend income can be made?

A £20,000 holding in Telecom Plus could make investors £29,516 in dividends after 10 years and £283,516 after 30 years. This period is commonly seen as the standard investment cycle for long-term investors. It begins with first investments around 20 and ends in early retirement options around 50.

These numbers assume the forecast 9.1% as the average yield (but this could go down or up over time as well as many other changes happening to the company). They also factor in the dividends being reinvested back into the shares to capture the turbocharging effect of ‘dividend compounding’.

Including the original £20,000 investment, the holding could be worth £303,516 by the end of 30 years. At that point, it could be producing a passive annual income of £27,620 from dividends alone!

My investment view

For me, Telecom Plus is the kind of income share that is very hard to overlook.

Its starting yield near 7%, backed by recurring revenue and a long record of dependable payouts already puts it in rare company. And the prospect of that rising towards 9%+ over the coming years only strengthens the case.

My existing stake in another firm in the telecoms sector — BT — precludes me from buying it currently. To do so would unsettle the risk/reward balance of my portfolio. But for long‑term investors who want growing passive income from a stable, essential‑services business, it seems well worth a closer look.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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