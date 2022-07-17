Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying this cheap FTSE 250 share for big dividends!

I’m buying this cheap FTSE 250 share for big dividends!

This 144-year-old FTSE 250 firm’s shares look cheap to me. This solid business with varied income streams pays over 6% a year in dividends.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Though it’s been a rough 2022 for global stock markets, London has been a peaceful port in this storm. The FTSE 100 index is down 3.1% since 31 December 2021, placing it among the world’s best-performing share indices. However, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index has slumped by 19.8% in 2022.

The FTSE 250 is in a bear market

The FTSE 250 index is actually in a bear market, having fallen over 20% from its previous high. The index hit an all-time peak of 24,353.85 points on 7 September 2021. On Friday, it closed at 18,833.80 points, down 5,520.05 points (-22.7%) from this record high. Yikes. Over the past 12 months, the FTSE 100 is up 4.6%, while the FTSE 250 is down 14.2%.

Bargain-hunting for cheap stocks

My wife and I amassed a hefty cash pile from taking profits in 2021-22. We’ve begun reinvesting this nest egg into a standalone portfolio of cheap shares in quality businesses. So far, we’ve bought six new FTSE 100 shares in three weeks.

However, noting the FTSE 250’s decline, I’ve started looking outside of the Footsie for lowly rated stocks. I’ve used various stock screeners to hunt down mid-cap ‘value shares’ (those trading on low price-to-earnings ratios and high dividend yields). And I’ve found one candidate that I’ll suggest to my wife as a potential steal. The cheap share that has caught my eye is Close Brothers Group (LSE: CBG).

I like the look of Close Brothers

This is a merchant-banking firm that provides securities trading, lending, deposit-taking and wealth-management services. The FTSE 250 firm is divided into five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The business — which has been around since 1878 — employs around 3,500 people.

It deals with both individuals and small/medium-sized businesses, providing finance for asset purchases, property development, car buying, and insurance. It also offers financial advice and investment management to UK private clients.

Why I’m drawn to it

I like its resilient, widely diversified business model and income streams. To me, it looks like a mini-version of a retail/commercial/investment bank like, say, Barclays. It also owns leading market maker Winterflood Securities (this buys and sells shares for its own account to provide market liquidity), which made bumper profits during 2020-21’s market volatility.

But what really grabs me is its undemanding fundamentals. Here they are, based on Friday’s closing price.

Share price1,034p
52-week low975p
52-week high1,633p
12-month change-32.6%
Market value£1.6bn
Price/earnings ratio7.7
Earnings yield12.9%
Dividend yield6.2%
Dividend cover2.1

Close Brothers shares are down almost a third over the past 12 months. As a veteran value investor, this has aroused my interest. However, there’s no doubt in my mind that we face a period of heightened financial volatility and uncertainty. Even so, this stock looks too cheap to me.

Currently, it trades on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7, which translates into an earnings yield of 12.9%. This is more than double the stock’s generous dividend yield of almost 6.2%. Thus, even if the group’s earnings were to slide in 2022-23, this cash yield looks pretty safe to me. That’s why I intend to buy this cheap share next week. And that’s despite my worries about red-hot inflation, rising interest rates, war in Ukraine, and a global recession!

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Barclays. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 bargain FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before a market recovery

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these FTSE 100 shares could be too cheap to ignore after recent falls.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £50 monthly dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

With his eye on the monthly equivalent of £50 in passive income from dividends, our writer explains how he would…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

If I had £2,000 to invest, here are the top UK shares I’d buy now

| Kevin Godbold

I've been buying top UK shares such as these three and see plenty of other stock opportunities using this three-part…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The UK’s State Pension is B-graded, but here’s how I’d aim to double it

| Kevin Godbold

The UK State Pension isn't the world's best, so here's how I'd build an independent pot of money aimed at…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods analyses three companies and considers whether they are stocks to buy based on their dividend record and financial…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A bargain growth stock I think has hit its bottom

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have plummeted due to inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes. Here's one I think has reached the bottom.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s the BT dividend forecast through to 2024

| Royston Wild

The dividend forecast for BT indicates that shareholder payouts should continue to grow over the medium term. Is it a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method BEFORE the stock market recovers

| Paul Summers

This Fool thinks Warren Buffett's wisdom could make him richer... but only if he acts now.

Read more »