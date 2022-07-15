Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: this energy stock sees growth of 10,000%! Is it still a buy?

UK shares: this energy stock sees growth of 10,000%! Is it still a buy?

After growth of 10,000% from its all-time low and having just rejected a billion-dollar offer to merge, this Fool contemplates buying these soaring UK shares.

Latest posts by Joshua Kalinsky (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

With UK shares struggling due to concerns of a global recession in the midst of a tightening monetary cycle, Serica Energy  (LSE:SQZ) has been a rare shining light. The energy stock has seen gains of 10,000% from its all-time low and was up a further 15% on Tuesday having rejected a billion-dollar deal from a smaller rival energy stock. After this kind of a run, is it too late for me to buy for the long term?

What does Serica Energy do?

Serica Energy is one of Britain’s leading independent upstream oil and gas companies, with operations centred on the UK North Sea. It currently plays a leading role in the UK’s energy transition, with over 85% of its production being natural gas that has significant environmental advantages over other fossil fuels.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The UK shares continued their positive momentum after Serica Energy confirmed on Tuesday that it’s rejected an offer, by rival Kistos, that represented a 25% premium on their closing price. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at 348p, which is still 10% under the offer price. This indicates management has conviction that it can continue to deliver growth for investors. This is certainly a promising sign.

Oil and gas sector tailwinds to headwinds

The UK North Sea has been extremely lucrative for Serica. However, even with that being the case, there is no guarantee that future explorations will yield similar results. The company naturally also has a history of success, but if it does not strike proverbial gold in its ongoing exploration projects, such as the North Eigg project, it could be a considerable drain on its funds. This would naturally damage the share price and, importantly, could affect the company’s long-term plans and attractiveness.

The sector as a whole has received tailwinds this year thanks to runaway oil and gas prices. However, I do not see these prices as a long-term trend, and certainly not a sustainable one. In fact, I see this as more of a short-term symptom of the restructuring of global supply chains. I am not bullish on the long-term prospects and prices of oil, although the company is focused more intently on natural gas and this is certainly where the opportunity for Serica remains.

Conflicted: what I’m doing!

You would think that after such a meteoric rise — to the tune of 10,000% over the last decade — that the shares would look overpriced, but in a relative sense it still appears to hold pretty good value to me, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of a little over 10. Since 2018 it has also multiplied revenue by a whopping 15x. Quite the feat for a company operating in such an uncertain sector.

All in all, despite the rosy picture painted and the demand for its assets at a premium by a rival company, I believe Serica could soon face turbulence in the shape of falling oil and gas prices. This means I expect the share price is at risk of becoming cheaper over the coming months to years.

Whilst I do still see value in Serica shares, I feel there are better long-term opportunities out there to park my cash today.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Joshua Kalinsky has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to buy before the market rebounds!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering passive income with minimal effort on my part. Here are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Fevertree share price crash a brilliant buying opportunity?

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at the facts behind Fevertree share price slump and gives his verdict on the stock.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m buying the dip in the FTSE 100 now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few main reasons why he thinks the dip in the FTSE 100 this week offers…

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested 1k in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, this is how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty turbulent year for investors in Rolls-Royce shares. The stock had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Carnival shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Carnival shares have crashed in 2022, falling more than 50%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether this is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be make or break for the Cineworld share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has been hammered by losses, big debts, and potentially crippling legal action. Might that all change…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the Royal Mail dividend forecast for 2022 to 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the Royal Mail dividend forecast for the next few years and discusses whether he would buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I find the BP share price irresistibly cheap!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at the BP share price in comparison to competitors and assesses what factors are driving its current…

Read more »