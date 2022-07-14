Home » Investing Articles » Why the Admiral share price fell 18% today

Why the Admiral share price fell 18% today

Jon Smith explains the main factor behind the dump in the Admiral share price today and if he’s considering buying now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is down heavily today, by 1.7% at the moment. However, the worst performer in the index is Admiral Group (LSE:ADM). The Admiral share price is down a chunky 18.5%, now at 1,921p. This is a large fall, especially considering that today hasn’t tied in with the release of earnings or other major internal announcement. So what’s going on here?

Poor competitor results

The main reason for the fall in the share price is actually to do with a company in the same sector. Sabre Insurance Group is currently down almost 40% today, following the release of a trading update.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

For the first half of the year, Sabre saw profit before tax fall from £22.2m a year ago to £4.3m in 2022. This is a large fall and clearly caught a lot of investors by surprise. Sabre put this down to the rise of claims inflation, and also cited other market-wide cost pressures. These include increases in industry levies and significant reinsurance costs at renewal period.

The main takeaway from this is that Sabre isn’t unique in this shock to the finances. Most of the points raised are industry-related, which is how we now turn to the fall in the Admiral share price.

Like Sabre, Admiral is another of the major UK insurance companies. Its half-year results are due out in just under a month’s time. Yet some investors are clearly concerned that Admiral will report disappointing results in the same way that Sabre did. So this negativity has spread across insurance stocks today.

Similar but still different

Admiral and Sabre are different in some ways. Sabre focuses on car and bike insurance. Admiral has a broader offering. Even though insurance is still the primary revenue driver, it also has divisions relating to personal finance, legal advice, and other spin-offs. Further, it has operations globally, with offices in India, Canada, and the US.

Therefore, although the dump today relates to the insurance market, I think the fall seems excessive. The diversified range of markets could mean that Admiral posts better results than Sabre next month. Further, Admiral may be better insulated from cost pressures due to internal measures taken. Whatever the reason, I don’t think it’s fair to be fearful and sell the stock today on the basis of results from another company.

Is the Admiral share price a bargain?

One reason why I like stocks in financial services is the dividends paid. Traditionally, stocks like Admiral had strong cash flow from the premiums they take in. This meant that dividends could be regularly paid out to investors like myself that were keen for income.

With the fall today, the dividend yield has jumped to 6.66%, excluding any special dividend payments. This makes it look very attractive to me.

However, regardless of the income, I’m clearly very cautious about investing before the results are released in a few weeks time. There’s a chance that it follows the same pattern as Sabre. Therefore, given the drop today, I’m going to wait and see how results go before deciding whether or not to invest.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flip wooden cube with word wealth to health.
Investing Articles

2 of the safest dividend stocks on earth

| John Choong

Dividends are a great way to hedge my portfolio against the recent stock market decline. So, here are two of…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this online retailer 1 of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Looking for the best shares to buy, this Fool takes a closer look at this online retailer that specialises in…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 stock with an inflation-beating dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

With inflation soaring to record highs, this Fool details a FTSE 100 stock that can boost his passive income stream.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using the Warren Buffett method as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how. if he had no savings, the investing approach of Warren Buffett could still hopefully help him…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This NASDAQ-listed stock is down 81%! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

This NASDAQ-listed diary alternative producer has tanked over the past year amid production issues and losing market share. Should I…

Read more »

Heart-shaped balloon
Investing Articles

1 investment trust I love

| Kevin Godbold

This investment trust ticks a lot of boxes for me and I see it as a valuable part of my…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the Sabre Insurance share price just crash 40%?

| Alan Oscroft

Inflationary costs have hit the Sabre Insurance share price, as H1 profits plunge. And the contagion is spreading to others…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE growth stocks to buy before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Share prices are pretty depressed right now, but I'm looking at these two FTSE stocks to generate strong returns for…

Read more »