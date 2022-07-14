Home » Investing Articles » Down 30%+! A falling FTSE 250 stock that looks dirt-cheap today

Down 30%+! A falling FTSE 250 stock that looks dirt-cheap today

Choppiness on the London Stock Exchange has created a brilliant dip-buying environment for investors. Here’s a fallen FTSE 250 share on my radar.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Volatility on financial markets remains extreme as investors worry about on high inflation and a possible recession. Stock price weakness across the whole of the FTSE 250 illustrates the scale of risk aversion right now.

These are problems that a trader and a short-term investor needs to consider carefully. But as someone who invests for the long haul, I think the 2022 market downturn provides many excellent dip-buying opportunities for me.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Wizz Air Holdings (LSE: WIZZ) is one dirt-cheap UK company I’m considering buying today. It has endured a stock price drop of 35% in the past three months alone. I think it could deliver exceptional investor profits once strong economic growth returns.

Flying lower

2022 has been a nightmare for many UK airline stocks. Flight cancellations have ballooned as staff shortages have emerged. Indeed, Wizz Air reduced its summer capacity again this month in response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, fuel costs are soaring as the price of crude oil rockets. And fears over ticket sales are growing as consumers and businesses start to tighten the pursestrings.

What’s more, Wizz Air’s share price in particular has been badly hit following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With a focus on Central and Eastern Europe it is particularly susceptible to changing economic and geopolitical conditions in the region. Its operations in Ukraine remain closed, of course.

Having said all that, right now it still retains a bright long-term outlook. The emerging regions it concentrates on remain tipped for strong economic growth in the coming years. This could ignite demand for its low-cost plane tickets.

Robust regional growth

To illustrate that potential, take Poland and Romania as examples. These are by far the stock’s biggest markets by number of routes. The Polish economy has tripled in size over the past three decades. And, looking ahead, Romania’s could be on course to grow above the European average too. The European Commission has also tipped GDP growth of 3.6% in 2023, above the EU average of 2.3%.

A cheap FTSE 250 share

City analysts also think Wizz Air will bounce back into profits growth in financial 2024. This means the airline stock is now on a rock-bottom PE ratio of just 8.8 times. I think the company’s sinking share price represents a top dip-buying opportunity.

I don’t just like it because of its exposure to Central and Eastern Europe. It’s also expanding into other parts of the continent, a drive that boosts its opportunities in the fast-growing budget airline sector.

Analysts think the low-cost airline industry will be worth $440.5bn by 2030. That’s up almost threefold from the $115bn it was valued at in 2016. And I think Wizz Air could be one of the best ways for me as an investor to capitalise on this trend.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds Bank shares: here’s the dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds is expected to pay out some big dividends in the years ahead. Here's a look at the divi forecasts…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Why Fresnillo is one of the best UK shares to buy now

| Andrew Mackie

Hunting for outstanding UK shares to buy, Andrew Mackie believes that Fresnillo is undervalued relative to its prospects.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Falling delivery demand and rising inflation are weighing on Royal Mail shares’ valuation. Dylan Hood wonders whether now is the…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Is it finally time to buy easyJet shares, down 51%?

| Andrew Woods

With easyJet shares trading at very low levels, Andrew Woods wonders whether the relaxation of travel restrictions will lead to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’m already investing for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

I'm already taking steps to make big returns from the eventual stock market recovery. Here's how planning early can help…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Paul Summers

Nowhere near retirement, but not a spring chicken, Paul Summers explains where he'd invest his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 simple steps for a lifetime of passive income

| Paul Summers

This Fool explains how holding dividend-paying shares could be the key to generating long-term passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m using Warren Buffett’s methods to build wealth

| Royston Wild

Following a handful of legendary investors is a better way to make money than following the herd. Here are three…

Read more »