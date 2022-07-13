Home » Investing Articles » Is this 1 of the best stocks to buy for passive income?

Is this 1 of the best stocks to buy for passive income?

Looking to boost his passive income stream, this Fool is on the hunt for the best stocks to buy with consistent and stable returns.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

A core part of my investment strategy is to boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. Could IG Group (LSE:IGG) be one of the best stocks to buy now to help me do that? Let’s take a look.

Online trading

As a quick reminder, IG Group provides an online, low-fee platform where people can invest and trade stocks, bonds, CFDs, and index trackers.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

It is worth noting that in the past two years, online trading levels have surged. This was mostly due to the pandemic as people had more spare time on their hands due to lockdown, which also led to a bit more spare cash too.

So what’s happening with the IG share price currently? As I write, the shares are trading for 697p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 868p, which is a 19% decrease over a 12-month period.

Many stocks have pulled back in recent months due to macroeconomic headwinds and the tragic events in Ukraine.

Even the best stocks to buy have risks

The obvious risk of buying a stock purely for its dividends is the fact that dividends can be cancelled at any time. This is because dividends are underpinned by performance. If performance dips, a business cannot return cash to investors. This is a risk I am wary of when reviewing stocks like IG for passive income purposes.

Next, competition in the online trading platform market is intense. One competitor of note is Plus500. With many firms vying for market dominance, IG could suffer from a loss of customers, which could affect performance and returns.

Finally, IG specialises in spread betting, which is classed as gambling here in the UK. Tighter regulations around this in the future could hurt performance and returns too.

The bull case and my verdict

So to the positives then. I can see IG has an excellent track record of performance in recent years. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I see it has increased revenue and profit for the past three years in a row.

This excellent performance has underpinned consistent dividend payments, which have grown year on year too. IG’s current dividend yield stands at an enticing 6%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. It even managed to pay a dividend during the pandemic period, where many other businesses suspended their payouts.

Finally, the IG share price pulling back has made the shares look really good value for money too. They’re currently on a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven. The general consensus is that a ratio of below 15 represents value for money.

Right now I do believe IG Group is one of the best stocks for me to buy to boost my passive income stream. For that reason, I would add the shares to my holdings.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m using Warren Buffett’s methods to build wealth

| Royston Wild

Following a handful of legendary investors is a better way to make money than following the herd. Here are three…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar growth stock to buy in July

| Stephen Wright

Our author has found a strong company with great cash flows and a solid balance sheet. What is it?

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

As the JD Wetherspoon share price crashes, is the glass half full or half empty?

| Christopher Ruane

More bad news has sent the JD Wetherspoon share price down further. Our writer explains why he would consider increasing…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Anglo American stock is down 12.5% this year, but is it time to buy the dip?

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Jacob Ambrose Willson makes a case for adding Anglo American to his portfolio, despite it and several mining stocks sliding…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy this falling FTSE penny stock?

| Jabran Khan

This FTSE stock has fallen into the penny stock category. Could it be a shrewd addition to this Fool’s portfolio…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Can BT shares break the 250p barrier any time soon?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The BT share price is on a strong run. But can it carry this momentum forward and surpass pre-pandemic highs…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Scottish Mortgage shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares have had an infamously bad year. But it's surging again and its prospects are looking up.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Why TP ICAP is a buy despite share-price underperformance

| Yuven Chetty

TP ICAP shares have remained unloved by investors for a very long time, but there is a potential catalyst that…

Read more »