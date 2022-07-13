Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons Rolls Royce shares could surge back above £1

3 reasons Rolls Royce shares could surge back above £1

Rolls-Royce shares trade for pennies. Will this always be the case? Paul Summers doesn’t think so. But will he buy?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
An airplane on a runway

Image source: Getty Images.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have fallen more than 30% in 2022 alone and now change hands for pennies rather than pounds. I doubt they will stay this low for long. In fact, I can think of three reasons why the share price could roar back to form in the coming months.

More defence spending

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has been terrible. It’s also motivated nations to increase their defence spending. Seen purely from an investment perspective, this should prove a tailwind for Rolls. The firm is a leading producer of aero engines for military transport and patrol aircraft with 150 customers in over 100 countries.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Travel demand

Scenes of long queues at UK airports have become a fixture of news programmes this summer. Airlines have been cancelling flights due to staff shortages and people are rightly upset.

But consider the flipside. This does show demand for air travel is now very much back. That’s good news for Rolls and its engine servicing/maintenance division. The prospect of a recovery in earnings here could drive more investors into buying Rolls-Royce shares.

A better company

While the last few years have been pretty awful for the company, the huge amount of cost-cutting Rolls has been forced to take now leaves it in arguably better shape. The disposal of ITP Aero is another step in the right direction, as far as I’m concerned.

Should we get more good news on its balance sheet in August’s half-year results, I can see previously-wary investors being more willing to take stakes.

So will I be buying?

As lucrative as it can sometimes be to take positions in bombed-out stocks, I won’t be investing in Rolls-Royce shares today for a few simple reasons:

  • Despite that aforementioned cost-cutting, there’s still a lot of debt on the company’s books. This is worrying if interest rates keep climbing.
  • Rolls is facing pressure from unions to increase wages. That’s understandable as inflation gallops higher. However, it will put more pressure on the FTSE 100 member’s finances.
  • There are no dividends to tide me over until a recovery kicks in. Since time is the most precious commodity we have, I’d prefer to be paid for being patient.
  • Covid-19 hasn’t been defeated just yet and could cause more disruption in the months ahead.

There’s more…

Rolls-Royce shares: do I have an edge?

Taking a contrarian position in anything requires me to identify when would be a good time to buy but also when it would be appropriate to sell. With Rolls-Royce shares, I sincerely doubt I can get that timing right, or that I have an edge over other investors. To quote former American politician and businessman Donald Rumsfeld, the number of ‘known unknowns’ is very large indeed.

As a signed-up Fool, I’d far rather buy a brilliant, easy-to-understand company at a reasonable (note: not necessarily cheap) price with the intention of holding for years.

Shopping spree

Lots of companies are in my shopping basket right now. Whether they all make it to the till is another thing entirely. Regardless of thinking that it will soon trade above £1 again, Rolls-Royce won’t be one of them. I maintain that there are far too many better opportunities elsewhere on a risk/reward basis.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK income shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Which are the best income shares to buy on the UK stock market today? Looking across all of the indexes,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will the Royal Mail share price recover in 2022?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if strike action and parcel volumes could impede the recovery of the Royal Mail share price.

Read more »

Shopping cart with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Investing Articles

2 top stocks I’d buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Royston Wild

I've continued share investing even as market volatility has worsened. Here are two I'd buy for my Stocks & Shares…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a beach
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks for retirement

| Paul Summers

Dividend stocks can turn a good retirement into a great one. Paul Summers highlights two shares he'd buy ahead of…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

NIO shares still look cheap by the P/S ratio. So, should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares soared in May after China reduced its Covid-related restrictions. But, the share price tanked yesterday amid more Covid…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at these 3 things when buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett considers this trio of factors when looking for shares to buy. Our writer explains each and…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the falling Sareum Holdings share price an exciting opportunity?

| Jabran Khan

The Sareum Holdings share price has fallen in recent months. This Fool wants to know if now is the time…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Why I think a stock market crash is coming

| Stephen Wright

With US bank earnings coming this week, our author thinks that earnings estimates could come under pressure. He’s watching for…

Read more »