Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Woodbois share price?

What’s going on with the Woodbois share price?

Jon Smith tries to find value in the Woodbois share price after pouring over the latest results for the company.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday saw the release of the H1 results for Woodbois (LSE:WBI). The share price fell by almost 5% on the day, but it’s still trading above 5p. Up 22% in the past year, there does still appear to be momentum behind the company. But does the latest information change my view of the Woodbois share price?

A small-cap with potential

When I previously wrote about the business, the focus was on the surge in the share price. This caused it to double over the period of just a few weeks in late April. At the time, I was sceptical about the future prospects for the rally given that it appeared to be fuelled by speculative investors.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

As the firm has a low market capitalisation, it can make it more likely to experience high volatility. It only takes a relatively small amount of buying or selling activity to cause a disproportionate move.

Don’t get me wrong, Woodbois is a business that’s functioning well. I stayed away simply due to the fact buying at 8p after the share price had doubled seemed unwise. There was a high risk that speculative short-term traders would take profit and sell quickly, causing the price to plummet.

This did happen, but some resilience was also seen and that kept it from falling all the way back down to 4p.

Fresh results could give impetsus

The H1 results made for good reading, I felt. Veneer output jumped by 50%, with sawn timber also up 37% from the same period last year. This contributed to an increase in revenue of 38%, with the business noting the “best quarter and half-year for volume of product shipped since before the pandemic”.

As for the outlook, the firm commented that it’s still seeing robust demand despite inflationary pressures. Supply and shipment issues are still a risk for the rest of the year, but I’m impressed that even with this problem, volume of shipments is increasing.

The business also provided an update on the second veneer line that has been installed in the factory. This is expected to be operational this month, with the new line set to more than double existing capacity.

Finding value in the Woodbois share price

The share price actually fell following the results, although I put some of this down to the fact that the stock market was a sea of red in general. Yet the lack of a move higher could also indicate that good news had already been expected, with little upside potential.

If Woodbois shares hadn’t already surged earlier this year, I think I’d be interested in buying now. However, I’d still be buying at an elevated level, which makes me a little nervous.

Given the one-off large gain reported in 2021 results, the price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t help me in accurately assessing if the stock is undervalued. So I can’t use this financial metric to help me make a decision.

Based on the above reasons, I don’t have a high enough conviction to invest right now. I still think the share price will be driven more by speculative flow than fundamental results. This isn’t something I want to get involved with.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The market is down, but this period also represents a good opportunity for me to improve my portfolio. Here are…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Does the current Tesco share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has fallen 14% since January, and it's way below pre-pandemic levels. Is it time to buy…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Can this battered FTSE 100 stock soar again?

| Hamish Cassidy

Down 30% since the start of the year, is this FTSE 100 stock set to fall further, or is there…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yield! Here’s a top FTSE 100 stock I’m buying soon

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods trawls the FTSE 100 index to find a stock that could provide him with a steady and high…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’m investing £500 a month in my Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at companies with the highest dividend yields and fastest earnings growth to plan for long-term gains.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

EasyJet shares have tanked in 2022. Edward Sheldon discusses whether they're good value today and whether he'd buy the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is down over 10%. Is it a buy?

| Charlie Keough

Macroeconomic pressures have pushed the price of this FTSE 250 stock down. Here, this Fool explains why he would buy.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 simple stocks to buy with £3,000 right now

| Paul Summers

What's easy to understand can also be profitable. Paul Summers highlights three 'simple' stocks to buy during this market's sticky…

Read more »