Home » Investing Articles » Is this property penny stock one to buy or avoid?

Is this property penny stock one to buy or avoid?

A REIT that currently trades as a penny stock has piqued the interest of this Fool. He explains if he would buy or avoid the shares.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

In a bid to boost my holdings and returns, I have been researching penny stock Empiric Student Property (LSE:ESP). Could this real estate investment trust (REIT) be a good addition to my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Student accommodation

As a quick reminder, a REIT is a business set up and designed to invest in real estate and provide returns to its shareholders. In fact, one of the rules of being a registered REIT is that 90% of profits must be passed to shareholders. REITs can be good for boosting my passive income stream and I already own a few as part of my holdings.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Empiric is a REIT that specialises in investing in and managing purpose-built student accommodation. It targets prime university cities and towns throughout the UK.

So what’s happening with Empiric shares currently? It is worth remembering that a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, the stock is trading for 87p. At this time last year, it was trading for 92p, which is a 5% drop over a 12-month period.

The bull and bear case

When researching student admission, I saw that student numbers are increasing, along with demand for student accommodation. Empiric could benefit and continue to boost performance and returns in a burgeoning market. Speaking of returns, the shares currently offer a dividend yield of 4%. This is in line with the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%.

Covid-19 had a material impact on many universities. Students stayed at home, did not apply for places, and lectures moved online. This new way of learning could have an impact on Empiric. Could there be less of a demand for accommodation if lectures remain online? Furthermore, the threat of new Covid strains still looms large.

Shareholder returns are underpinned by performance. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see that Empiric has recorded consistent revenue and profit for the past four years. This was even the case during the pandemic-affected year of 2020. I’m keen to see whether 2022 results are close to pre-pandemic levels.

With potentially lucrative growth opportunities ahead, I wanted to learn more about Empiric’s price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG). The general rule here is that a ratio of below one is favourable. Empiric’s current PEG ratio stands at an enticing 0.7.

A penny stock I would buy

Property stocks have traditionally been seen as a good way to combat soaring inflation. I have purchased a number of REITs in the past six months for my holdings. I would also add Empiric shares to my holdings.

The student accommodation market is a burgeoning one, especially with the influx of overseas students. This increased demand has led to a shortage of beds, which in turn, presents an opportunity for firms like Empiric to grow and boost performance and returns.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

As the Dunelm share price falls, I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

The Dunelm share price has fallen over two-fifths in the past year. Christopher Ruane reckons that may be overdone and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

At 42p, are Lloyds shares a bargain or a value trap?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

There are two cases to be made for the Lloyds share price. Here, I weigh the pros and cons of…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

What’s so good about investing in penny shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in penny shares attracts a lot of newcomers to the stock market. The attractions are clear, but we need…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The cheapest FTSE shares by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE hasn't been universally popular for investors in recent years. But this makes it a great place to look…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Severn Trent shares?

| Jabran Khan

Could Severn Trent shares be a shrewd addition to this Fool's holdings? He takes a closer look at the current…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

With the GameStop stock split, is now the time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the implications of the GameStop stock split, but explains why he isn't keen to invest.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

2 reasons why I love investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Carman

Our writer outlines why he invests in a Stocks and Shares ISA with a close look at two major advantages…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

UK shares: should I buy this energy stock, up 1,100% over 5 years?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking for the best UK shares and looks at this energy stock that has seen its share…

Read more »