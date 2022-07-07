Home » Investing Articles » Marks and Spencer shares are cheap. Is now the time to buy them?

Marks and Spencer shares are cheap. Is now the time to buy them?

M&S shares have fallen significantly in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy them while they’re cheap.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) shares have taken a big hit this year and, as a result, they now look cheap. At present, the FTSE 250 stock has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.9 – well below the UK market average.

Buying shares when they’re undervalued can often produce excellent returns in the long run. With that in mind, is now the time to buy Marks and Spencer shares for my portfolio? Let’s take a look.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Solid full-year results

The retail giant’s full-year results for the 52 weeks ended 2 April, were pretty solid. For the year, revenue hit £10.9bn, up 7% on the same period two years ago (last year’s figures were less meaningful, due to Covid distortions). Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share came in at 21.7p versus 16.7p two years earlier, representing growth of an excellent 30%.

Cash flow was up significantly as well and this allowed the group to pay down its debt pile significantly over the period. Overall, it was a good performance, in my view.

Cost-of-living crisis

Looking ahead however, I have some concerns about M&S. My main concern is in relation to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK and the impact on consumer spending. Recently, market research firm Kantar said that over 20% of British households admit that they are “struggling” to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Lloyds Bank just came out and said that most of its customers have less than £500 in their accounts.

And things could get worse. “Somewhere between I think the autumn/October period and January, we’ll start to see it bite,” said M&S CEO Steve Rowe after the company’s full-year results.

I think this could have some major implications for the company in the year ahead. My gut feeling is that, with so many consumers strapped for cash right now, discount supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi are going to attract a lot of customers over the next year at the expense of the higher-priced chains like M&S. This could reduce the company’s market share and hit its profits. Against this backdrop, it could be hard for Marks and Spencer’s share price to rise.

Lower earnings

Another thing that could put pressure on the share price is the fact that City analysts are currently lowering their earnings per share (EPS) estimates for this financial year. The last time I covered M&S, in mid-May, analysts were expecting EPS of 18.1p. Now however, they’re expecting 17.1p (a decline of over 20% from last year). These kinds of negative earnings revisions tend to hamper share price growth.

An additional concern for me is the company’s debt pile. While M&S has paid down debt recently, it still stands at £2.7bn as of 2 April. With interest rates rising, the group’s interest payments are likely to increase. This could also have a negative impact on profitability.

Should I buy M&S shares now?

Given these issues, I’m going to leave Marks and Spencer shares on my watchlist for now. All things considered, I think there are better stocks to buy in the current environment.

Like some of these…

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This year, many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen 20% or more. Edward Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy before global…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Buying the dip! 4 reasons I’m buying this growth stock

| Nathan Marks

Alphabet has been an unstoppable growth stock since its 2004 IPO. But after a 21% fall in its share price,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Cineworld shares are tanking! Should I now buy more?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders whether he should buy more Cineworld shares as life gets back to normal, even in the face…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why BT shares may be bargains at 190p!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at P/E ratios and cash flow to assess whether BT shares are good value for money at…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 cheap income shares I’d buy hand over fist today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out a couple of income shares he'd buy for the delicious dividends on offer.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought more Rolls-Royce shares at 80p!

| Andrew Woods

As the world reopens, Andrew Woods explains the thinking behind his recent purchase of more Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

12% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares today?

| Harshil Patel

Are 12% dividend yields too good to be true? Our writer considers two of the highest-yielding dividend shares in the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 4 cheap shares for a market recovery

| Cliff D'Arcy

After months of sitting on my hands, I've finally taken the plunge by buying four cheap shares. Of course, their…

Read more »