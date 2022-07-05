Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE companies that could prosper from a weaker pound!

2 FTSE companies that could prosper from a weaker pound!

Most of the FTSE 100’s income doesn’t come from the UK. So here are two stocks I’d buy that will benefit most from the weaker pound.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 isn’t a bellwether for the UK economy. In fact, more than half of the revenue generated by the top 100 firms listed in the UK comes from overseas.

As a result, the FTSE isn’t representative of the economy, and many of these companies may actually perform better when the pound is weak. This is because earnings in sterling are inflated when a company translates its overseas revenue back into pounds. Although a weaker pound will see the cost of inputs from overseas increase.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The pound has been weak against the dollar for a while now. Before the 2008 crash, one pound was worth around two dollars. The Brexit vote also saw sterling’s value drop against other major currencies.

I’m looking for firms that might perform well under the current conditions. So here are two FTSE firms that could prosper as the pound drops against the dollar and other currencies.

Diageo

Diageo (LSE:DGE) is one of the most robust UK shares. It has delivered a return of over 50% in the past five years. The alcoholic drinks giant reports in sterling but generates the majority of its sales in other countries. As a result, it is well-positioned to benefit when the pound it weak.

In its recent January update, the company said foreign exchange rates negatively impacted earnings. However, there has been a considerable change in exchange rates since the end of 2021. At the beginning of the year, one pound was worth $1.35. Now it is worth $1.21.

This change should reflect positively in the next financial update.

There are clearly issues around the cost-of-living crisis in the UK and global inflation that might reduce spending on alcohol. However, this could be offset by changes in the exchange rate.

Deutsche Bank recently put a sell rating on the shares, noting challenges faced by the consumer. Although, personally, I don’t think there’s a perfect correlation between economic downturns and alcohol consumption. I’d happily add Diageo to my portfolio.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) is a mining company that primarily runs assets in Chile. The group extracts and processes the raw materials — mostly copper — before shipping them off and selling them. Most of the firm’s products are sold in Asia.

Only 1% of the company’s revenue actually comes from the UK, so the majority of its revenue comes in the form of dollars. Around 25% of revenue comes from Japan, while 17% is from China and another 17% from Switzerland.

Copper prices have tanked in recent months and this has been reflected in the Antofagasta share price. However, its recent performance has been impressive. Revenue jumped last year following a 47% rise in the copper price.

In the long run, I see an era of scarcity defined by higher commodity prices, so I’d buy Antofagasta stock, regardless of the current challenges.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at income stocks that can help my portfolio grow over the long run. With share prices depressed, now…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in July

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio, both for July and the…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

My top 4 tips for making the most of a stock market recovery

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through his thoughts on how he's planning to take advantage of a potential stock market recovery.

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

My top 2 dividend stocks to buy in July as FTSE 100 shareholder returns soar

| Andrew Mackie

As inflation begins to bite, Andrew Mackie examines the dividend stocks he believes will help grow his wealth.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 monster growth stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022. Here are two that Edward Sheldon would buy now, before the market recovers.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares continue falling! Is now the time to buy?

| Finlay Blair

After its COO quit, EasyJet shares have been falling once again. Finlay Blair wonders whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

I think these companies could be among the best stocks to buy right now. They might well provide big shareholder…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 dividend growth stock to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think buying defence stocks could be a good idea in the current geopolitical climate. Here's a top dividend growth…

Read more »