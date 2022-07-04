Home » Investing Articles » BP shares jump 3%! Is it too late to buy?

BP shares jump 3%! Is it too late to buy?

BP shares have performed well in 2022 despite the firm losing its Russian operations. The stock jumped another 3% today!

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

BP (LSE:BP) shares rose on Monday morning along with other energy stocks. Oil prices reversed losses and edged up amid concerns of tight supply due to lower OPEC output. These concerns have been compounded by further unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

The stock has been pretty volatile in recent months, falling 15% in just one week in June. But it’s still up over the year and rose more than 3% in early trading on Monday. So, what behind the volatility and am I too late to buy?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Volatility this year

Many factors have influenced the BP share price this year.

Oil prices have surged in 2022, which has pushed energy firms higher. However, in Q1 BP was forced to take a massive $24bn writedown after its decision to leave the Russian market. The oil giant withdrew from its 19.75% stake in Rosneft and two other joint ventures.

Despite the overall gains, the stock was pushed lower in June amid negative economic data. As mentioned, BP shares lost 15% of their value in five days as US inflation data came in higher than expected and China enacted more sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns. There were also negative economic forecasts for the UK and Germany.

Performance

Despite the writedown, replacement cost profit (BP’s measure of net earnings) rose to $6.25bn in the first quarter from $2.63bn a year ago. Earnings have soared as the price of benchmark crudes remain above $100 a barrel.

As a result, Q2 earnings could surpass those achieved in the first quarter. Brent Crude is currently trading for around $112 a barrel. This means the hydrocarbons giant will be making a considerable margin on every barrel.

Prospects

The profitability of a company like BP is largely dependent on the price of oil and the margins it can make.

At the current price, BP is hugely profitable, but this is a cyclical industry and that’s why oil companies typically trade with lower price-to-earnings ratios when they’re doing well.

However, there are signs that we’re entering a new, higher-for-longer oil price environment. New research from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests global oil demand will reach fresh highs in 2023.

OPEC+ recently agreed to increase production by 648,000 barrels a day, but it seems unlikely that the oil producing nations will have the capacity to hit the target. The increase would essentially mean the end of the supply cuts put in place in the wake of Covid-19.

But there’s a fine line between under and oversupply. Lockdowns in China and lower economic growth in the West would see demand for oil go down. These are all things that the market is trying to predict.

Will I buy BP stock?

So, am I too late to buy BP stock? Well, I actually wouldn’t buy it right now, despite the forecasts of higher oil prices over the next year.

I’m concerned about demand disruption in the near term. Oil prices can go down a lot quicker than they went up this year. So because of that, I’ll keep BP on my watchlist, but I won’t be buying any time soon.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closely at a penny stock operating in an exciting growth market that could see its shares rise…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

The next stock market recovery looks imminent

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market bear gives way to the bull, some stocks are already turning up and I'm ready to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to keep up with inflation. Our writer explores several options to protect his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Unilever stock?

| Nathan Marks

Unilever stock has underperformed in the last five years. But with its portfolio of powerful brands, should I buy now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can the Darktrace share price make an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Darktrace share price has fallen below 300p for the first time since its IPO. This Fool analyses if now…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

A beaten-down UK share to buy as a global recession looms!

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility means a lot of great stocks look oversold. Here's a beaten-down UK share that looks like…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are investment trusts worth the hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the characteristics that make investment trusts appealing for him as a potential investor.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how I’d react

| Christopher Ruane

After seeing the value of some holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA crash, our writer reflects on how he…

Read more »