Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to keep up with inflation. Our writer explores several options to protect his savings as the cost of living soars.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Driven by higher energy, transport, and food costs, the UK inflation is rising at a 9.1% rate. That’s its fastest in 40 years. I want to ensure my investments are at least holding onto their buying power. And one way to do so is by owning the best dividend shares.

The FTSE 100 index is a great place to find dividend shares, in my opinion. On average, the shares in this large-cap index yield 4%. That doesn’t sound too bad. But with some homework, it’s possible to find several shares that offer up to 12%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A 12% FTSE 100 stock?

Yes, British housebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) currently offers a 12% dividend yield.

That sounds mighty high. What’s the catch? Usually I’m sceptical of particularly high dividend yields. That’s because dividends aren’t guaranteed, and the company could cut or suspend its payout at any time.

That said, Persimmon has an excellent track record when it comes to paying dividends. I’d say it’s shareholder-friendly and has paid many special dividends in addition to planned payments. Special dividends are usually paid from additional profits.

And profits and profit margins have been stellar for this housebuilder. It’s a high-quality business with ample cashflow and a rock-solid balance sheet.

Taking the long view

One reason for its above-average dividend yield is because its share price has fallen by 26% over the past year. Concerns of a slowing housing market amid recession risks have contributed to its decline.

But I’d take a long-term view. After such a decline, I reckon Persimmon has become one of the most attractive dividend shares around.

If I own these shares for at least a few years, I think I’ll be rewarded by both chunky dividends and a recovery in share price.

That’s why I’d buy these shares today.  

Reliable dividends

Another high-yielding dividend share that I’d consider is Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX). This multi-billion-pound company is the largest long-term savings and retirement business in the UK.

With an 8% dividend yield, it doesn’t quite beat inflation right now, but it’s close enough.

Some shares suffer from poor reliability when it comes to dividends. But the opposite holds true for Phoenix Group. It has an enviable track record of paying regular dividends. In addition, it has managed to grow its payment every year for the past six years.

Some of that growth has come by acquiring smaller businesses, but this year’s gain is expected to arrive organically.

Resilient cashflow

Falling share prices like the type we have witnessed this year can be a risk to earnings for this type of business.

But so far, it has proved itself to be a resilient company in volatile markets. It’s ability to hedge its exposures appears to be more robust than many of its competitors.

Some of the best dividend shares that I’ve come across are relatively dull and slow-moving. But they’re well-managed and have a focus on cash flow. Phoenix Group fits exactly as described and I’d definitely consider adding the shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closely at a penny stock operating in an exciting growth market that could see its shares rise…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

The next stock market recovery looks imminent

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market bear gives way to the bull, some stocks are already turning up and I'm ready to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Unilever stock?

| Nathan Marks

Unilever stock has underperformed in the last five years. But with its portfolio of powerful brands, should I buy now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can the Darktrace share price make an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Darktrace share price has fallen below 300p for the first time since its IPO. This Fool analyses if now…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

A beaten-down UK share to buy as a global recession looms!

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility means a lot of great stocks look oversold. Here's a beaten-down UK share that looks like…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Are investment trusts worth the hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the characteristics that make investment trusts appealing for him as a potential investor.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how I’d react

| Christopher Ruane

After seeing the value of some holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA crash, our writer reflects on how he…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

BP shares jump 3%! Is it too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have performed well in 2022 despite the firm losing its Russian operations. The stock jumped another 3% today!

Read more »