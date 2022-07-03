Home » Investing Articles » 3 Warren Buffett stocks I’m buying in July

3 Warren Buffett stocks I’m buying in July

This collection of Warren Buffett stocks has been catching our author’s eye as investment opportunities for his portfolio this month.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Key Points

  • Apple shares have fallen below the price at which Buffett said he’d be interested in buying them,
  • Citigroup's stock is trading at around 50% of its book value
  • Berkshire Hathaway shares are undervalued according to Buffett's way of valuing the business

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. As such, I find the stocks he owns in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio are an interesting place to look for investment ideas.

Berkshire’s most recent 13F discloses 49 investments in US equities (investments outside the USA aren’t reported). I’ve been looking at that list to find stocks that I’d like to buy this month.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Apple

First on my list is Berkshire Hathaway’s largest holding. A 22% fall in the price of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares since the start of the year has caught my attention.

The main thing holding back the stock at the moment is its growth prospects. In the current economic climate, there’s a real concern that iPhone sales, for instance, might struggle.

But I think that a short-term headwind is a long-term opportunity. Since it accounts for only about 18% of the global smartphone market, Apple has room to expand over time. 

At the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting, Buffett said he intends to buy the stock below $150 a share in the future. As of today, the shares trade at $141. 

Citigroup

My second Buffett stock to buy in July is Citigroup (NYSE:C). He started buying this one for the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio at the start of the year.

I’ve been steadily accumulating Citigroup shares in my own portfolio too. With the stock falling by 24% since the beginning of January, I plan to buy more shares this month.

The company is in a restructuring process at the moment. The uncertainty around how the business will emerge from the process introduces an element of risk with an investment here.

But I think that the current share price more than justifies the risk. At its recent investor day, the company announced an ambition to achieve 11%-12% returns on tangible equity in the medium term.

The stock currently trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just over 0.5. If the company can reach its stated target from there, I think that the returns for me as an investor could be huge. 

Berkshire Hathaway

Last on my list of Warren Buffett stocks to buy in July is Berkshire Hathaway itself. In my view, owning the shares is the best way to invest like the Oracle of Omaha.

Since the start of 2022, they’re down 23%. More importantly than that, the share price has recently reached a level that I think is important.

At $268 a share, Berkshire Hathaway stock trades at a P/B ratio of below 1.2. Historically, Buffett has suggested that trading below this level is a sign that it’s materially undervalued.

Nowadays, Buffett thinks that Berkshire’s businesses are worth more than 120% of their collective book value. I therefore think that the current share price is cheap according to his standards.

Of course, he won’t be around forever and that’s a risk to the investment. But I think that the Berkshire Hathaway approach and culture should persist even when he isn’t running the business.

So as well as trying to follow Warren Buffett’s style, I’m also looking at the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. From there, it comes down to valuation and I think Apple, Citigroup, and Berkshire itself are trading at attractive prices right now.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Citigroup. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy now for income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that buying this pair of 6%+ yielding FTSE 100 shares could help boost his passive income streams.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks sank in June! I think they’re irresistible bargains

| Royston Wild

Many FTSE 100 stocks collapsed in June as investor fears grew. But I haven't run for cover and will shop…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m buying for July and beyond

| Finlay Blair

Finlay Blair is adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio and holding them for years to come. Here's…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

A bargain growth stock to buy and hold for 5 years

| Stuart Blair

The short-term future for growth stocks looks very uncertain. However, I'd use the dip to buy, including this top-quality e-commerce…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a beach
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d buy cheap UK shares in an ISA to try to retire rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK shares can jump start the wealth generating process and build a much larger nest egg for retirement.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d start building passive income with just £15 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Generating a passive income is the first step towards financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he'd get started with just…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

A sinking FTSE 250 stock (and a falling AIM share) to buy in July!

| Royston Wild

Stacks of FTSE 250 and AIM-listed shares have plummeted in value as stock market volatility has increased. Here are two…

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

An AIM stock I’d buy on the dips and hold for 10 years

| Roland Head

This family-run AIM stock is a quality business that's starting to look very affordable for my portfolio, says Roland Head.

Read more »