Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares to own heading into a recession

2 FTSE 100 shares to own heading into a recession

Inflation is surging and many global economies are slowing down. Our writer considers the best FTSE 100 shares to own in today’s environment.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the FTSE 100 being a UK-based stock index, it’s filled with global giants. But internationally, many developed nations face slowing growth. Risks of recession are growing amid rising energy costs, high inflation, and climbing interest rates.

Many central banks are now trying hard to reduce surging prices, even if it results in a weaker economy. That creates a difficult environment for many stocks, in my opinion.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Nevertheless, in the current climate, there are still several FTSE 100 shares that I’d like to own. I’d focus on defensive companies with earnings that are somewhat protected from an economic downturn.

8% dividend yield

For instance, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) is a consumer defensive company that owns strong brands. It sells cigarettes and vape products, both of which tend to be relatively protected from a slowing economy.

What I really like about Imperial is its 8% dividend yield. Not only has it got one of the largest dividends in the FTSE 100, it’s a consistent dividend-payer. With a 25-year track record of consecutive payments, Imperial has proven its reliability. As such, I’d consider it to be one of the best dividend shares in the index. Of course, dividends are never certain.

I need to bear in mind that attitudes to smoking have been changing, and long-term trends are shifting. Imperial will need to adapt effectively to keep up, but so far it appears to be doing so.

A FTSE 100 defence giant

Another defensive FTSE 100 giant is British global defence company BAE Systems (LSE:BA.). It provides some of the world’s most advanced security systems across land, air, sea, and cyberspace.

BAE’s shares have been in demand in recent months. Over the past year, its share price has climbed by an astonishing 64%. The war in Ukraine has driven many countries to consider raising their own defence spending.

In demand

For BAE, rising demand for its products is in sharp contrast to many other British businesses that are facing slowing demand.

Just this week, the UK government announced that it will spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence by 2030. By my calculations, that totals an extra £55bn of spending versus the previous pledge.

As the UK’s largest defence contractor, BAE would likely benefit, and its earnings could remain supported for many years. In fact, it could benefit many defence stocks.

That said, the US is a much larger market for BAE. One element to watch includes defence budgets that are driven by US debt levels and spending priorities.

BAE displays several characteristics that make it a high-quality share, in my opinion. For instance, it operates with a double-digit return on capital employed and a double-digit profit margin.

To top it off, it offers a 3.2% dividend yield. That’s a lower yield than the average FTSE 100 share, but when combined with growing earnings it becomes much more appealing.

All things considered, I’d buy these shares. Especially as the risks of recession climb.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

Can I trust Lloyds’ 6.1% dividend yield?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds' share price has sunk in 2022, causing the bank's dividend yield to leap. But can I really trust…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three beaten-up stocks he'd buy before global stock markets stage a recovery from their 2022 declines.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 a month into my Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly via a Stocks and Shares ISA is a simple way of possibly reaching a million-pound portfolio. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2022?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in penny stocks is a risky endeavour. But it can also deliver gigantic returns for a prudent investor like…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Secrets of the world’s most successful passive income investors

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how it's possible to secure a healthy long-term passive income stream, based on a few simple principles gathered from…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Down 50%, will the Royal Mail share price bounce back?

| Finlay Blair

The Royal Mail share price has halved in value in the last year. After such a decline, is it now…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Marks and Spencer, Cranswick, Homeserve

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Best British growth shares for July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top growth shares they’d buy in July, which included data firms and…

Read more »