Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy easyJet shares near 52-week lows on a P/E ratio of 5.6?

Should I buy easyJet shares near 52-week lows on a P/E ratio of 5.6?

easyJet shares have tanked amid the Iran conflict and the associated spike in oil prices. Is there a value investing opportunity here?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.

Image: easyJet

easyJet (LSE: EZJ) shares have nosedived. Today, the airline operator’s share price is hovering close to 366p (near 52-week lows), about 30% below its 2026 high.

Is there an investment opportunity here? Let’s take a look at the set-up for the FTSE 100 airline stock.

Is it as cheap as it looks?

At first glance, easyJet shares look very cheap. At present, City analysts forecast earnings per share of 65.9p for this financial year (ending 30 September) and 75.2p next financial year.

At today’s share price of 366p, these forecasts give us price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of just 5.6 and 4.9. These are super-low earnings multiples.

Of course, the problem is that the situation in the Middle East adds quite a bit of uncertainty here. There are two main issues (that could result in the shares not looking as cheap).

The first is fuel prices (jet fuel’s one of the largest operational expenses for airlines). With oil prices up significantly, airlines could potentially be looking at huge cost increases in the near term and therefore lower earnings.

Now in January, easyJet said it had hedged 84% of its fuel needs for the first half of this financial year, 62% for the second half, and 43% for the first half of FY2027, at average costs of $715, $688, and $671 per metric ton respectively (versus today’s price of about $1,500 per metric ton).

So it does have some protection against higher fuel prices. But ultimately, it’s still very exposed, so if oil prices remain high we can expect earnings to fall.

The other issue is that if oil prices remain high, it could potentially hit consumer spending. If people are paying more for their petrol and heating, they may have less money to spend on travel.

One other thing to note here is that higher oil prices could slow interest rate reductions and keep mortgage rates elevated. This could also reduce discretionary spending.

Rebound potential

Of course, if the Middle East conflict ends soon and oil prices drop sharply, easyJet shares could turn out to be a major bargain at these levels. Back in January, the company told investors that demand for its services was high.

It noted at the time that bookings were building well for the summer season and that it had just had its largest ever January booking period. It also said demand for easyJet holidays (a key growth driver for the group) continues to grow, with customer numbers increasing 20% year on year.

An investment opportunity?

So the way I see it, the outlook here is heavily tied to the geopolitical backdrop. A lot will come down to oil prices.

Personally, I won’t be buying the shares for my own portfolio given the risks (I’m seeing better opportunities in the market right now). However, if an investor was looking for a high-risk, high-reward ‘special situations’ play, easyJet shares could be worth considering.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP’s share price will keep surging in 2026, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP’s share price is in a strong upward trend right now. And one City brokerage firm seems to believe that…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

These 4 red flags mean I’m avoiding easyJet shares like the plague!

| Royston Wild

easyJet shares have slumped by around a quarter during the past month. Does this represent a dip-buying opportunity? Royston Wild…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought this FTSE 100 stock 20 years ago. Here’s why it’s still worth considering today

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett bought shares in Tesco 20 years ago. And the FTSE 100 firm still has a lot of the…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How on earth is this FTSE 100 household name trading at 6 times earnings?

| John Fieldsend

A recent downturn has made some FTSE 100 stocks look bizarrely cheap, perhaps none more so than this well-known airline…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £100 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

ISA season has come round again! What kind of total might budding Stocks and Shares ISA investors need for a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’m considering 2 explosive UK penny stocks while they’re still cheap!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for two London-listed companies with soaring prices. They might not be in the penny…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Nvidia stock 18 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has run out of steam lately despite profits still soaring. Could this be a lucrative buying opportunity…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Below 40p, Aston Martin’s shares are sinking fast. How low could they go?

| James Beard

Aston Martin’s share price has crashed 98% since IPO. Could it hit zero, or will something come along and change…

Read more »