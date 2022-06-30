Home » Investing Articles » With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager’s shares?

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

As an investor, when I hear of a double-digit dividend yield, I am curious but cautious. That is the state of affairs currently at Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP). Its dividend yield is 11.6%.

I already own these shares in my portfolio. But is now a good moment for me to purchase more? Or does the unusually high yield signal that Jupiter may be a value trap I should avoid?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Fund management woes

Jupiter is not the only fund manager that currently has an attractive-seeming yield. Rival M&G yields 9.5%. Abrdn is at 9.2%.

Set against those figures, the Jupiter yield does not look so unusual. But the fund management sector in general may be seeing a lack of investor confidence right now, pushing share prices down and dividend yields up.

On top of that, one specific concern I have about Jupiter is the outflow of funds. In the first quarter, customers pulled £1.6bn more from Jupiter funds than they put in. If a worsening economy leads more investors to reassess what they are doing with their money, outflows could grow. That is a risk to both revenues and earnings at Jupiter.

Jupiter dividend sustainability

If that risk comes to pass, could it be a threat to the current Jupiter dividend? I think the answer is yes, if the profit fall is big enough.

However, Jupiter has maintained its basic dividend over the past few years. It is true that it paid no special dividend last year, so the total payout per share fell. But that reflects a shift in strategy, with future excess capital return being in the form of share buybacks not special dividends. I actually think that could create value for shareholders given the current low price of Jupiter shares, down 47% in a year and trading on a price-to-earnings ratio below six.

Basic earnings per share last year came in at 27.6p. That comfortably covered the 17.1p per share dividend. If profits fall, coverage may weaken. But for now at least, I see no particular reason to expect a dividend cut soon.

My next move

I keep my portfolio diversified as a way to limit the impact if one share or indeed a whole business sector performs weakly. As my exposure to fund managers increases, I am conscious that the growing yields might signal that the sector is becoming a value trap. Maybe Jupiter has such a high yield because investors are dumping the shares in anticipation that continued customer withdrawals will lead to lower profits and a reduced dividend.

Although that is a risk, I do not see any specific reason for it to happen. For now, dividend coverage remains more than adequate. Jupiter has a strong brand and I think it has the resources necessary to attract clients even in a worsening economy. I think the share sell-off looks overdone.

The Jupiter dividend yield is very attractive to me. I am considering buying more of the firm’s shares for my portfolio, while making sure that I do not overexpose myself to the fund management sector.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in abrdn, Jupiter Fund Management and M&G. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy investment trusts

| Christopher Ruane

Investment trusts have been paying out the biggest total amount of dividends in history. Our writer explains why he would…

Read more »