Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d use a spare £1,000 to buy shares and start building wealth

Why I’d use a spare £1,000 to buy shares and start building wealth

If our writer had a spare £1,000 right now, he would consider using it to buy shares. Here is why he thinks that could be a rewarding move in the long term.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

If I had a spare £1,000, what could I do with it? I might book a holiday, or snap up a fancy new phone. I could start a home renovation project, or buy a case of classy wine. One option I think could help me build long-term wealth is using the money to buy shares. Here is why.

Here today, not gone tomorrow

Some of the alternative spending options seem short-lived. A holiday would end. That home renovation project might freshen up a bathroom or kitchen, but as the years go by the age would likely show more and more.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I think shares in great companies can be different. Unlike many forms of expenditure, spending money on shares today could actually end up giving me something far more valuable in the future, not less.

That is because when I buy shares, I am basically swapping the £1,000 for tiny pieces of a large company like Unilever or AstraZeneca. If those companies grow their profits over the course of time, then that little piece of them that I own could hopefully also increase in value. On top of that, I may even get regular income in the form of dividends while I hold the shares.

How to find shares to buy

The appeal of that is pretty straightforward to me. By aiming to benefit from growing share prices, as well as dividends, I could hopefully see my wealth increase over the years. I would invest in a range of shares, to try and diversify my portfolio. That would reduce my risk if one share did much worse than I hoped, for example. With £1,000, I could invest £250 in each of four different companies.

But how would I know what companies would do well in future? The answer is that I cannot. Nobody can. Even the best-run company can run into some unexpected obstacle to success.

However, I could try to find companies that seemed likely to me to do well, based on what I can judge about them right now. For example, I would look for a company with a customer base I expect to stay the same size or grow over time. I would focus on companies with a business advantage their competitors lack, like a strong brand or proprietary technology.

I would also consider how to value shares. Even a great company can make a bad investment if I pay too much for it. My approach would be trying to spend my £1,000 on shares in great companies selling for an attractive price.

Getting ready to buy shares

I would not need to invest all of my £1,000 at once. In fact, I would not need to invest any straight away. I would wait until I found shares that matched my investment criteria.

Meanwhile, I could get ready to buy shares when I found some I liked by setting up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA. I would also start to do my own research. That way, hopefully I could find the right shares to buy for my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he's looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »