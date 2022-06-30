Home » Investing Articles » As the AFC Energy share price collapses, here’s my plan

As the AFC Energy share price collapses, here’s my plan

The AFC Energy share price has tumbled 67% in a year. Will this tempt our writer to invest in the hydrogen power company?

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in AFC Energy (LSE: AFC) have been running out of juice. The AFC Energy share price has tumbled two-thirds in one year. Could this be an opportunity for me to add the hydrogen energy specialist to my portfolio?

Share price woes

The company’s share price chart is not a thing of beauty.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Over the past 12 months, the shares have fallen 67%. Looking back further though, this is something of a return to what went before. Before the price started its rapid ascent in November 2020, AFC Energy shares were trading within 10% or so of where they are at the moment. Between then and now, they moved a long way up — and a long way back down again.

What next?

The reasons for that fall are easy enough to understand. Indeed, I think they are in plain sight in the company’s interim results, which were published yesterday.

Revenue remains tiny – just £276,000 at the interim stage. While that represents an 85% increase on the same period last year, it looks like small beer for a company with a market capitalisation in excess of £150m.

Although revenues grew, so did losses – at a faster rate. They jumped 135% in the first half to stand at £7.8m. This means that, for £1 of revenue the company made in the first half, it lost over £28. That hardly sounds like a compelling business model.

Arguably though, this reflects the fact that AFC is still developing its business. That takes time. On the commercial front, there is good news. For example, the firm received the first commercial order for its S Series liquid cooled fuel cell system. That could be worth up to £4m, which would certainly help to boost revenue. But I also think it is notable that the customer is engineering giant ABB. If a sophisticated customer like that is paying money for an AFC product, I take it as a good sign for the firm’s commercial potential.

AFC is also leasing systems right now to a variety of clients, notably in the construction sector. If they like what they see when using the systems, I would hope that at least some of those leases could turn into future sales.

My move on AFC Energy shares

I think the sales pipeline is showing more promise. I also like the way AFC is making inroads into large-scale markets, as its deal with ABB shows.

But that is not enough to tempt me to buy the shares for my portfolio any time soon. The business remains heavily loss-making. This brings a risk that it will need to boost liquidity and dilute shareholders, as it has done previously. The firm is sitting on £49m of cash, but growing losses could eat into that heavily.

At the moment, AFC Energy lacks a proven business model. Its path to profitability remains unclear. Therefore I will not be buying any shares.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could turn out a great year for buying growth shares

| Alan Oscroft

The appetite for growth shares appears to have waned in 2022, as the US Nasdaq has hit a bear market.…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

Should I buy PayPal stock in July?

| John Choong

The PayPal share price has fallen quite a long way from its all-time high. So, could July present a buying…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 great FTSE 100 stocks to own heading into a recession

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan identifies two FTSE 100 stocks he feels are recession-proof and details their defensive capabilities.

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is down. Where will it go next?

| Charlie Keough

In this article, this Fool looks at where the Lloyds share price could be heading, and whether it can return…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Waiting for a stock market recovery? I’m not

| Christopher Ruane

I'm not in a hurry for a stock market recovery. In fact, I think market volatility can be good for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked this year! Here’s what I’m doing

| Dr. James Fox

As a long-term investor, I shouldn't be too bothered by short-term losses in my Stocks & Shares ISA. But it's…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

3 great dividend stocks to buy in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, many investors are turning to dividend stocks for protection. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy in…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

2 income stocks I’d buy to protect against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

With inflation continuing to rise, in this article one Fool picks two income stocks he'd add to his portfolio today.

Read more »