Home » Investing Articles » 4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

4 no-brainer stocks to buy for chunky dividends in July

Jon Smith outlines some of the stocks he’s looking to buy for the upcoming month that pay out above average dividends.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

For July, I anticipate most of the the stock market’s themes from June being carried over. The main ones on my agenda are dealing with high inflation and generating income to help ease the cost-of-living crisis that seems to be sticking around. As a result, I’m trying to find more stocks to buy that offer me dividends. Here are a selection that I’m thinking about buying at the moment.

Dividends that don’t go up in smoke

First up, I’m going to head to tobacco brands. This includes stocks like Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco. The current dividend yields on these two are 7.41% and 6.01%, respectively.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I see it as no-brainer buys due to the ability for the sector to generate profits irrespective of the performance of the economy. Obviously, a booming economy would be even better for business. But if we do see a slowdown over the summer, tobacco companies should still garner demand from customers. The nature of the products means that people will still buy cigarettes or vapes even when income is tight.

The investment towards new generation products means that although the stocks should be good buys for right now, they should also offer me sustainable income for years to come as consumer tastes change.

As a risk, the sector has strong activists against it, with ESG investors also shunning the possibility of owning stocks from this area. This could cause reputational damage to the companies in the future.

Stocks to buy from financial services

In contrast, I don’t think I’ll have as many ethical arguments to contend with when eyeing up dividend payers from financial services.

I’ve been banging the drum for a while now on why I believe interest rates are going to continue to rise for the rest of this year. From the current rate of 1.25%, I think the base rate could be at 2% by the end of the year as the Bank of England is forced to push the rate higher to get inflation under control.

The main sector that will benefit from this is the large banks. The higher the base rate, the more of a buffer the bank can build into the rate paid on deposits and charged on loans. For example, even though the base rate is 1.25%, I’m still picking up just 0.1% on my cash account.

Not all banks offer me good income via dividends at the moment. Two that catch my eye in this regard are NatWest Group with a yield of 4.75% and Barclays with a yield of 3.81%. However, as we go through the rest of the year, I’d expect the dividend per share to increase as profits tick up.

My concern when buying any bank stock for dividends is the role of the regulators. The FCA and PRA have the ability to tell a bank to stop paying a dividend, such as during the pandemic. This outside influence could hamper me in the future.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, British American Tobacco, and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I just bought in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

UK shares have outperformed other global stocks in recent months. However, here are two that have been beaten down recently…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock has defensive traits! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Due to the current economic volatility, this Fool is looking for FTSE stocks with defensive capabilities to boost his holdings.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Lithium stocks could be set to soar! Here’s 1 I like

| Jabran Khan

Lithium stocks are rising in prominence. This Fool delves deeper into this penny stock to see if it could be…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

With the Jupiter dividend over 11%, should I keep buying?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Jupiter dividend yield now north of 11%, should our writer load up on the fund manager's shares?

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Royal Mail shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head at the continued fall in Royal Mail shares and tries to find out what's going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett gamble could return over 20% in the next year

| Nathan Marks

Warren Buffett has loaded up on Activision Blizzard stock, aiming to make a handsome profit in the next 12 months.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

IAG shares fall again! Is this stock now too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have not been kind to shareholders this year. And losses were compounded on Thursday amid more bad news.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy investment trusts

| Christopher Ruane

Investment trusts have been paying out the biggest total amount of dividends in history. Our writer explains why he would…

Read more »