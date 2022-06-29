Home » Investing Articles » 2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here’s why.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard

Image source: Getty Images

Some investors are attracted to shares because they think a price gain could be rewarding. But some of these stocks also have attractive income potential. Here are a couple of shares with dividends I would consider adding to my portfolio in the coming month.

Assura

One of the income shares I would happily tuck away in my portfolio is healthcare property specialist Assura (LSE: AGR).

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The firm rents property to a range of medical care providers, from local GP surgeries to ambulance depots and NHS trusts. I expect demand for such buildings to stay high and even to grow in coming years.

The company is currently developing new projects like the West Midlands Ambulance Hub and GP surgeries in places including Brighton, Cardiff and Sutton. The sorts of tenants involved seem likely to pay their bills in my opinion, reducing the risk of rent defaults on profits.

Assura grew its pre-tax profit by 44% last year. Earnings per share were up 37% to 5.6p. That comfortably covers the annual dividend of 3.12p per share. Dividends are paid quarterly and have risen annually in recent years, although that does not necessarily mean that they will keep doing so. One risk I see is inflation in building costs eating into profit margins.

At the moment, the shares yield 4.3%. That dividend, along with the potential for ongoing business growth, means I am considering adding Assura shares to my portfolio.

ITV

I am also increasingly drawn to ITV (LSE: ITV).

The long-term decline of television advertising is a risk to the company’s future revenues and profits. But I think investors may be overemphasising that at the moment. After all, the company continues to post impressive business results.

In the first quarter, for example, total external revenue grew 18% compared to the same period last year, to £834m. Although advertising is an important part of that revenue, it is not the key driver. Non-advertising revenue was larger than advertising revenue in the quarter. But even the ad revenue grew 16% in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

It seems to me that there is a lot of money still to be made from television advertising. On top of that, ITV is clearly positioning itself for the future by developing other sources of earnings, such as producing shows it can license and sell. I expect demand for content like that to be strong in future, even if it is watched on a wider variety of devices than was the case in television’s heyday.

ITV’s dividend yield stands at 4.8%. On top of that, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 7. That looks cheap to me. I would consider adding ITV to my portfolio soon both for its income and growth prospects.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here's a penny stock I think could…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming…

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

| Charlie Carman

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »