Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap shares I’d buy in July

2 cheap shares I’d buy in July

Our writer reckons this duo of cheap shares could be good additions to his portfolio this summer.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine

Image source: Getty Images

With the hopefully long, hot days of summer upon us, I have been thinking about how to earn money without having to work harder for it. One approach I like is owning dividend shares. At the moment, some of them look like good value to me. Here are a couple of cheap dividend-paying shares I would consider buying for my portfolio in July.

Big Yellow

The self-storage operator Big Yellow (LSE: BYG) is among the cheap shares I would consider buying for my portfolio at the moment.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I like the profit potential of the self-storage business model. Indeed, I already own Big Yellow’s rival Safestore in my portfolio. Buying or renting a large building then subdividing it to lease is a proven business model. Many people or companies who put items into storage end up leaving them there for years, with the rent adding up. I also see reasons that demand could keep increasing, from the rising cost of homes to firms downsizing their offices.

Big Yellow has some advantages in this area. Its instantly recognisable brand helps the company attract new customers. The shares have a dividend yield of 3.2%, which is attractive to me. I particularly like the potential for capital growth. I think the industry is set to keep increasing its sales. As a leading player, Big Yellow should benefit from that. There are risks, though. Low barriers to entry in the industry could mean future profit margins are smaller than now.

Cheap shares in the self-storage sector

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than four looks very cheap. P/E ratios are not the way all investors value property companies. Indeed, the company’s operating profit last year was more than quadruple its revenue. That reflects the way that the property sector accounts for earnings and changes in valuations.

But I do think the shares look cheap. Revenues, profits, and dividends have all risen over the past several years. I expect demand to stay strong and would consider adding the shares to my portfolio.

Barclays

The bank Barclays (LSE: BARC) needs little introduction. Its retail banking operations make it a household name. It also has a sizeable investment banking arm. In good times, that can be a massive profit driver. But I think it adds risks for the company. Investment banking can be heavily loss-making when the economy suddenly stops growing. I think that is a risk some investors are currently factoring into the Barclays share price.

However, the P/E ratio of less than five still looks cheap to me. Barclays made a post-tax profit of £7.2bn last year. This year has started strongly, with a pre-tax profit for the first quarter of £2.2bn. The bank thinks bad loans are set to stay relatively low for the coming quarters, partly because it has taken measures like reducing unsecured lending. Nonetheless, I think a worsening economic outlook adds risks for Barclays. For example, a weakening deal environment could hurt profits in its investment banking division.

But as a long-term investment, I like Barclays as a possible purchase for my portfolio. The current share price looks cheap to me. The bank’s strong brand, international presence, and deep experience could all help drive future profitability.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Safestore. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could July be a good time to start investing in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains what he would do if he wanted to start investing in shares for the first time this…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market recovery?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have been rising lately. But inflation figures are causing our writer to think that this isn’t yet the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 dirt-cheap dividend paying growth stock I’m considering!

| Jabran Khan

Some UK shares look cheap and have excellent growth prospects too. Has this Fool found a hidden gem or is…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price a bargain at current levels?

| Jabran Khan

Supermarkets have come under pressure recently due to inflationary issues. This Fool delves deeper into the Tesco share price.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 82% in a year, are ASOS shares the right buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the drastic fall in ASOS shares over the past year, but notes why he thinks it could…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 possible triggers for Rolls-Royce shares to start rallying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of reasons he is happy to hold Rolls-Royce shares in his portfolio for the long…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here is why I’d buy this FTSE defensive stock

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a FTSE 250 stock with defensive traits that he would buy for his holdings.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d snap up the 7% Legal & General dividend

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield is tempting our writer to buy the shares for his income portfolio. Here he…

Read more »