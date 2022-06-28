Home » Investing Articles » How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend shares.

Posted by Harshil Patel Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

To earn passive income, owning high-dividend-paying shares has several advantages. First, it can be much more passive than various other strategies.

For instance, I could own a buy-to-let property and receive rental income. But it turns out that in reality it’s not exactly passive, given the property maintenance needed to fix leaky plumbing or broken boilers.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

With dividend shares, once I’ve selected the best options I can hopefully just sit back and watch my dividend income roll in passively.

Finding passive income from shares

So how do I find the best shares for passive income? With more than 2,000 shares listed on the London Stock Exchange, I’d want to narrow down the list to just a handful.

First, I’d explore British shares with the largest dividend yields. Towards the top of the list will be those that offer some unbelievable yields. There are several shares that appear to have 30% + dividend yields. But a word of warning.

If something looks too good to be true, it often is, in my experience. Some particularly high dividends are at risk of being cut or suspended. Instead, I’d focus on reliable income instead. Some companies have excellent track records for paying consistent dividends.

Top of the stocks

So if 30% is too high, what is a good range when looking at dividend yields. I reckon the sweet spot for passive income shares is currently 4%-10%. As a comparison, the average FTSE 100 share has a yield of 4% right now.

Next, I’d want to ensure the companies can afford to keep paying me these dividends. A common feature used to measure affordability is dividend cover. That tells me how well its dividend is covered by its earnings, and I’d look for a dividend cover of at least one.

Finally, I’d prefer to spread my risk across different industries. That way, if one sector faces a crisis it shouldn’t do too much harm to my total portfolio.

Considering all of these factors, I’ve narrowed down my list of shares to BHP Group, Direct Line Insurance Group, Phoenix Group, Imperial Brands, Luceco, Royal Mail and SSE. On average this list of shares offers an annual 8% dividend yield. Sweet.

Bear in mind that the price of the shares could fall in the short term. But if I plan to remain invested for several years, history suggests that my total return should be positive.

Watch it rolling in

How much passive income could I make with just £3 a day? If I add up these tiny investments over a year, I’d be investing £1,095. With an 8% dividend yield, that means I could receive around £88 in income.

It might not sound like a lot, but it’s a start. Over time I could add more of my savings to this plan. If I don’t need to withdraw the income right now, I could reinvest my dividends instead.

If I buy more shares with my dividends, in effect I could earn dividends from my dividends. It’s like a snowball rolling down a mountain, and it’s called compound returns. The power of compounding is a mathematical feature that should amplify my investment return.

By using these methods, I should be able to earn a nice passive income to supplement my main earnings. Lovely.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he'd add BT shares to his…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100's flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he's…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 10% in 2022. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dropped by almost a tenth so far in 2022. But the bank is in good shape to…

Read more »