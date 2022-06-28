Home » Investing Articles » Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

Down over 80%, is the boohoo share price a steal?

The boohoo share price has lost over four fifths of its value in one year. Our writer explains why he’s been buying.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

It has been an unrewarding time to be a shareholder in boohoo (LSE: BOO). In 12 months, the boohoo share price has fallen 81%. While rivals like ASOS have also been struggling, that does not make me feel any better as a boohoo shareholder.

So, is the price collapse signalling that boohoo has poor prospects? Or is it a buying opportunity that five years from now will look like a steal?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Industry challenges

Boohoo has some problems of its own making, but many of its current challenges are faced by the retail industry as a whole.

Cost inflation threatens to eat into profits. Indeed, in its most recent trading statement, the firm specifically mentioned “inflationary factors that negatively impact costs” as a challenge for its business. Inflation is a risk across the whole retail sector, but it could be particularly problematic for budget retailers like boohoo. Given their low price tags, even a small increase in price can seem significant to the shopper, compared to much more expensive items.

Fast fashion also faces an increasing risk from regulation designed to reduce its environmental impact. That could add costs that eat into profits. boohoo has faced negative publicity for conditions in its supply chain, although I do think it has made serious efforts to try and improve its reputation.

Taken together, all of those factors add up to a perfect storm. Last year, boohoo’s pre-tax profits fell over 90%. After tax, its profit and loss account ended up in the red. From £276m at the start of the year, it ended it with just £1.3m in net cash.

Tumbling boohoo share price

So far, so dismal. Looking at the list of challenges above, it is easy to understand why the boohoo share price has collapsed.

But has this fall been overdone? Clearly people are still going to need to buy clothes in future. If anything, I would expect a worsening economy to boost not hurt sales at cheap and cheerful retailers like boohoo.

That could be good for revenues, and indeed after a period of falling demand, it returned to net sales growth last month. But what about profits? That, I think, will be a bigger challenge for the company. A lot of cost factors are not under boohoo’s control. If shipping costs or production prices are going up across the industry, I do not think it can do much to stop them rising.

What it needs to do is figure out how to pass on such price rises to customers without losing sales. I think it will manage to do this. But so far progress has been slow. Understandably that has not impressed many investors.

Is the price a steal?

I think the boohoo price could turn out to be a steal, if the business fixes some basics like managing inflation so it does not hurt profitability. Its underlying business remains strong, with popular brands and an established customer base.

But it remains to be seen whether boohoo is up to the task of successfully battling inflation. I think it is, which is why I have been buying the shares for my portfolio. But clearly not all investors share my optimism. There are definitely risks here, which help explain the fall in the boohoo share price.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy BT shares today

| Charlie Keough

After a solid performance in the first half of 2022, this Fool explains why he'd add BT shares to his…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Down 25%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Rising interest rates are bad for house buyers, and they're hitting the builders too. But I think Taylor Wimpey shares…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Today is a great time to look for shares to buy like these

| Kevin Godbold

Here are four shares to buy right now I think they're backed by some of the best businesses on the…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With no gains in five years, is the FTSE 100 dead money?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what the FTSE 100's flat performance means for his portfolio in inflationary times.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ll buy this FTSE 250 growth stock next month

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods likes this FTSE 250 growth stock and thinks it would be a good addition to his portfolio as…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 signs that shares could be set for a new bull market

| Alan Oscroft

Stock markets are cyclical, and investors go through phases of buying and selling. How can we best deal with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I plan to make passive income with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways to make passive income in 2022, but our writer considers a popular method that involves dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 10% in 2022. What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dropped by almost a tenth so far in 2022. But the bank is in good shape to…

Read more »