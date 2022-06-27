Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I think the Aviva share price could double in 5 years

3 reasons I think the Aviva share price could double in 5 years

I’m not aiming to get rich quick, but today’s Aviva share price makes me want to buy more and hold for at least the next five years.

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
| More on:
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

I don’t think the Aviva (LSE: AV) share price is likely to double by the end of the year. But I do think the valuation is too low right now. And I reckon there’s a good chance I could double my money by holding for the long term.

There are a few key reasons I think that, and I want to examine them today.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

1 = dividend

The first is Aviva’s dividend. Forecasts suggest a dividend yield of 7.7% for the current year, based on today’s Aviva share price. That’s a very attractive yield, and it’s unusually high for the insurance sector.

What’s more, analysts expect the dividend to rise above 8% next year, despite the gloomy current global economy. Forecasts are risky, but even twice the share price would still give us a decent 4% yield. And if the dividend grows further in the coming years, a doubling could be plausible.

I think we’re looking at uncertainty now due to the share price trajectory in 2022. After a capital return via a B-share redemption scheme, the Aviva share price looks like it slumped this year. But adjusting for that, the shares are down just 2% over the past 12 months.

2 = valuation

The apparent fall in share price could well have investors fearing that something has gone wrong when it hasn’t. We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around nine, and that’s significantly below the FTSE 100 average, which current stands at approximately 14.

But as the company is heavily into financial services at a time when that sector looks like coming under increasing economic pressure, it could be that that’s a fair valuation today.

And if we see any dips in the dividend, that could well send the Aviva share price lower. That’s true even if it’s done simply for prudent cash management rather than any poor company performance.

But with a long-term perspective, I think Aviva shares are undervalued right now. And that, coupled with a progressive dividend, if that remains steady, could be a potent combination.

3 = pudding

Aviva has been through a few years of restructuring. It was widely seen as a bloated and inefficient, and needing to renew its focus. The company has largely achieved that, selling off non-core business as a key part of the process.

As a result of that, combined with significant cost-cutting, Aviva built up a pot of £4.75bn in spare cash to return to shareholders. That’s helping support the dividend, and there have been share buybacks too.

So why has the Aviva share price not enjoyed the upwards rerating that many of us had hoped for? I think the main problem is that investors have no idea yet how the new slimmed-down Aviva can perform. We have not yet seen the proof of the pudding. But when we do, things could be different.

Outlook

The new Aviva is emerging into an environment of soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and economic storm clouds.

So there’s plenty of short-term risk. And I half expect to see another year or two of Aviva share price weakness. But I do see long-term growth. And I’m happy to take the dividends while I’m waiting.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I bite on these 4 double-digit dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether these four double-digit dividends look sustainable and what that means for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price get any cheaper than 80p?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price was edging back towards £1 and maybe above penny share levels. But then new troubles sent…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 value stocks with high dividend yields to buy in July

| Charlie Carman

Our writer examines two value stocks for his portfolio that marry low price-to-earnings ratios with high dividend yields.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could I double my money buying at today’s Scottish Mortgage share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scottish Mortgage share price has crashed. Does that mean now could be a rewarding moment for our writer to…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds dividend yield top 5%?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the outlook for the Lloyds dividend -- and what he should do about it.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m protecting my FTSE 100 stock portfolio right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several different ways he's trying to plan for the future to try to make his FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price fell 10% last week. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

Last week saw the easyJet share price continue its poor performance. Here, this Fool weighs up if this is an…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Are Royal Mail shares a buy today?

| Charlie Keough

Royal Mail shares have experienced a drastic fall this year. In this article, Charlie Keough decides whether this is an…

Read more »