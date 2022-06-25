Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is below 85p. Here’s what I’m doing!

The Rolls-Royce share price is below 85p. Here’s what I’m doing!

The Rolls-Royce share price has suffered this year. Trading for below 85p, this Fool decides whether this is an opportunity for him to buy.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) has had a tough first half of the year. With the stock down 36% year-to-date, this downward trajectory has been a familiar story for the Rolls-Royce share price in recent times. Five years ago, the shares were trading for over 300p. Yet, at the time of writing, the stock is currently sitting just above the 80p mark.

So, where will the Rolls-Royce share price go from here? And should I be buying the stock today?

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Bull case

There are a variety of reasons that lead me to believe the Rolls-Royce share price could surge in the future. To start, the firm has taken great strides from the struggles it experienced due to the pandemic. For example, the FTSE 100 business turned a £124m profit last year. Given the £3bn loss it experienced in 2021, this is impressive. Should this recovery continue, I’d expect to see a hike in the Rolls-Royce share price.

It has also benefited from an increased emphasis on defence spending, as the firm has noted a backlog of orders. While this is unfortunately largely due to the war in Ukraine, spending has increased more broadly across Europe in recent times. Should these high levels of demand be seen in the future, this could contribute to higher profits for Rolls-Royce.

Bear case

However, there are also some alarming factors surrounding the firm.

One of these is the debt it has. This currently sits at around £5bn. And while this is a major issue in itself, as interest rates continue to increase this will only magnify the problem. This is because rising rates will make the debt more difficult to pay off. Going forward, this will provide problems for Rolls-Royce.

On top of this, the company is currently engaged in a wage dispute with its workers over the cost-of-living crisis. Unite, the labour union representing a large share of Rolls-Royce employees, rejected a £2,000 cash lump sum offered earlier this week. A Unite spokesperson said in response that “the revised offer still falls a long way short of the cost-of-living crisis claim submitted by our members and their expectations”. Should this dispute fail to be resolved soon, this will have negative implications for Rolls-Royce.

What also puts me off the stock is its high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. With a P/E of 54, I think this shows Rolls-Royce is overvalued. However, this figure could fall in the future should the firm continue to generate better profits.

What I’m doing

There’s no denying that Rolls-Royce has made strides since the pandemic. However, there are too many issues with the firm for me to deem it a buy for my portfolio. The large debt it has is worrying. And the pay dispute it’s currently involved in creates further pressure for the firm. Add this to its high valuation, and I see too many issues with the firm to add the shares to my portfolio. Despite the cheap Rolls-Royce share price, I won’t be buying the stock today.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

2 promising penny stocks to buy on the dip

| Mark Tovey

As stock markets continue to correct, I am hunting for oversold penny stocks that I think could help turbocharge my…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t buy Bitcoin today. FTSE value stocks look much better value to me

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a promising time to buy UK value stocks, while Bitcoin still looks far too risky for me.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

4 dividend stocks to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stock to invest in as global inflation soars. Here are several high-dividend-yield shares that…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: 3 big fallers I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this trio of strong business performers could be attractive UK shares to buy now for his portfolio.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Could a falling stock market help me get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

When the stock market falls, what does it mean for our writer's portfolio? Here's why it could be an opportunity.

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Should I buy these two 12%-yielding dividend shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Do these double-digit dividend yielders offer our author the right balance of risk and reward for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Lloyds shares at 43p

| Charlie Carman

Our writer outlines three factors that make him bullish on Lloyds shares, as well as one noteworthy risk facing the…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How I’m investing my money in this bear market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bear markets can present amazing opportunities for long-term investors. But a cautious approach is sensible, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »