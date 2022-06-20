More on Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

| Alan Oscroft

I've invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again.…

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

| Andrew Woods

Is the firm's steely determination a clue that it will continue its work despite nearby conflicts?

