FTSE earnings preview: Berkeley, DS Smith, Safestore

A company’s earnings can indicate whether it’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and what to expect.

Earnings results are a great way for investors to judge a company. They are used to determine whether companies are on track with their initial guidance. These results can often radically move share prices in either direction, depending on the numbers reported. So, here is an earnings preview for three FTSE firms reporting results this week.

Berkeley (FY22 earnings)

Berkeley (LSE: BKG) is a British property developer and housebuilder. It mainly builds homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham, and the South of England. The company is expected to release its FY22 earnings results for the year ending April 2022 on Wednesday 22 June.

The FTSE earnings preview indicates slight growth, as the housebuilder is expected to have capitalised on higher house prices. Nonetheless, analysts are predicting that if the outlook for FY23 comes in below consensus expectations, Berkeley shares may be in for a tough time.

Metrics Amount (FY21) Analysts Earnings Estimates (FY22) Total Revenue £2.2bn £2.3bn Basic Earnings per Share £3.60 £3.88 Source: Berkeley Group FY21 Results

DS Smith (FY22 earnings)

DS Smith (LSE: SMDS) is a British multinational packaging business. It offers sustainable, plastic-free packaging, integrated recycling services, and sustainable paper products. The firm is expecting to report earnings for the year ending April 2022 on Wednesday 21 June.

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group recently reduced their EPS estimates for DS Smith. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan all reduced their price targets as well. So, if DS Smith can beat its earnings estimates and provide a positive outlook, its share price could recover. Otherwise, a further drop in its stock is to be expected.

Metrics Amount (FY21) Analysts Earnings Estimates (FY22) Total Revenue £6.0bn £6.8bn Basic Earnings per Share £0.24 £0.30 Source: DS Smith FY21 Results

Safestore (LSE: SAFE) is the UK’s largest and Europe’s second-largest provider of self-storage. It has over 120 locations in the UK. The FTSE 250 firm is forecasted to report its earnings results for the six-month period ending April 2022, on Tuesday 21 June.

However, Safestore’s first-half earnings results are yet to be officially announced on its earnings calendar. Nonetheless, these are the figures to look out for. Analysts in the UK don’t normally publish earnings previews for six-month periods, so it’s best to compare the firm’s upcoming 2022 first-half numbers to the ones from a year before. The H1 22 figures can also be useful to determine whether it’ll outperform its FY21 numbers, or even beat analysts’ FY22 forecasts.