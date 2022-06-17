Home » Investing Articles » 2 recession stocks I’d buy if the UK hits trouble

2 recession stocks I’d buy if the UK hits trouble

Jon Smith runs through two of his favourite defensive recession stocks that he thinks could help him if things turn sour.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, economic data showed that UK GDP fell by 0.3% in April. Hopefully summer spending will reverse this fall. However, if things do turn sour later this year then I want to be ahead of the game. One way I can do this is by noting some recession stocks that could help to insulate my portfolio. Here are two examples that I’d buy if the economy nosedives.

A defensive stock that’s taken a hit

As a quick disclaimer, no stock is completely recession-proof. If the UK goes into a recession, even a defensive stock could still fall in value. The reason why I’d still buy the specific stock is because it should outperform many other stocks in the index.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The first example that I like is Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:HBC). The share price has fallen by 33% over the past year. From that angle, some might wonder why I’m considering this stock as protection against a recession?

The main reason for the fall is due to the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the tumble came in February when Russian forces entered Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC had to stop production at the facility in Kyiv, with operations being hampered throughout the region.

However, when I consider the company against a backdrop of a recession, I still think it makes sense to invest. The core product is a consumer staple. Even other third-party bottling requests that it services relate to coffee, juice and some alcoholic beverages. Regardless of the state of the economy, I feel that consumers will still buy these goods.

In fact, when I consider the valuation, I think I might buy the stock now and not wait! The fall has reduced the price-to-earnings ratio down to just under 14, making it a much more appealing play than it was at the start of this year.

A recession stock from the utility sector

The second stock that I think could hold ground well in a recession is Severn Trent (LSE:SVT). The water stock doesn’t just have operations in the UK, but also some diversification from the US and Europe. Over the past year, the share price is up 13%.

My focus is on the UK business. As a utility provider, I don’t feel that the households and businesses it supplies to will cut off water in a recession. It could see lower demand as consumers reduce water usage to try and save money. Yet we all need water for a variety of uses, and this won’t stop during whatever stage of the economic cycle we’re in!

The full-year results for 2021 also impressed me. Group turnover increased 6.4% year-on-year, with profit before interest and tax also up 7.5%. This enabled the dividend per share to tick slightly higher, meaning that the current dividend yield is 3.57%.

This recession stock isn’t perfect, though. There have been some issues recently regarding concerns about the sewage and cleanliness of some plants. The company has to be careful to sort this out to prevent reputational damage that could impact the share price.

I’m putting Severn Trent on my watch list for the moment. If the UK does head towards a recession, I’ll be investing.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 8% dividend stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 share boasts a tempting 8% yield and has plenty of cash. Can it provide a safe passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 stocks offering 7% dividend yields that I’d buy for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

When share prices go down, the dividend yields normally go up. I'm looking at two stocks offering great passive income…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Why buying Lloyds Bank shares at under 50p offers value, growth and long-term financial well-being

| Luke Reddy

Why cost-cutting and rising interest rates aren't the only reasons it makes sense for me to add more Lloyds Bank…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

With the State Pension rising, NOW is the time for me to buy great UK growth shares

| Paul Summers

As the qualifying age for the State Pension rises earlier than expected, Paul Summers is more committed than ever to…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s 2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today!

| Charlie Keough

With economic conditions continuing to worsen, many stocks have suffered in 2022. Here, our writer looks at two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

My top UK shares to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

It hasn't been a good week for stocks anywhere. But the market volatility creates opportunity. Here are some of my…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 good reasons why I’m not panicking about stock markets

| Michelle Freeman

Recent headlines can make it feel like chaos in the stock markets. As an investor, Michelle Freeman outlines why she's…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

After ASOS shares fell 30%, are we looking at a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

ASOS shares have been priced at lofty growth share valuations in recent years. But that's history now, and they might…

Read more »