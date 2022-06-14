Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE AIM stock?

Should I buy this FTSE AIM stock?

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this FTSE AIM stock and decides if he should add the shares to his portfolio or avoid them for now.

Posted by Jabran Khan Published
| More on:
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

Many tech stocks have come under pressure in recent months. This is due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors and investors moving towards safer defensive options. So should I add FTSE AIM stock Accesso Technology (LSE:ACSO) to my holdings? Let’s take a closer look.

Tech stock

Accesso is a tech business based in the UK providing virtual queue management, ticketing, point of sale and guest management software for many venues and businesses across the world. Its most prominent customers include public attractions, theme parks and other tourist hotspots.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s happening with the Accesso share price currently? Well, as I write, the shares are trading at 662p. They look like they’ve hardly budged in a year as 12 months ago they were at 660p. But the stock had actually been higher, and it has dropped 22% since the end of March.

To buy or not to buy?

So what are the pros and cons of me buying this stock?

FOR: Accesso has a good performance track record. I understand past performance is no guarantee of the future, however. Discounting 2020 results, as the tourism sector was hurt by the pandemic, Accesso has been able to grow revenue and profit in recent years. This is encouraging and I only see this rising as the world continues to reopen. Pent-up post-pandemic demand could also boost its results in the future.

AGAINST: It’s a business with a big presence, however in the tech space it’s not exactly a household name. My concern here is that if a better known tech firm with more financial muscle and presence entered this lucrative market, Accesso could be pushed aside causing the stock to lose market share.

FOR: The company has been making positive moves to increase its market share, profile and presence in recent years. Deals with Japanese and Canadian tourism businesses to manage their services have given it access to previously untapped territories. This should boost performance and any returns I hope to make.

AGAINST: Accesso saw many of its operations disrupted due to the pandemic. The global health crisis meant the businesses it serves were hit hard and that fiscal year its financials took a hit. Covid-19 hasn’t disappeared. In fact, certain countries have seen temporary restrictions to curb rising levels of infection. There’s still a risk that the pandemic and virus could impact operations and performance.

An AIM stock I’d buy

Accesso shares look attractive to me and good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to 15. The general market for its solutions seems to be on the rise and p-nt up demand has played a big part in this.

It has done well recently in signing up new partners to increase its presence and profile globally.

One of key point that stands out to me is that many Accesso insiders own shares. This is a huge positive. If those charged with running the business are willing to part with their cash, then maybe I should too. After all, who better understands if further success is ahead than those in charge? Right now I’m tempted to buy Accesso shares.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Accesso Technology. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I see a bargain as Royal Mail shares crash 46% in 2022

| Cliff D'Arcy

Royal Mail shares have crashed by over 46% in 2022 so far. But after such steep price declines, is this…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

After falling 75%, is it time to buy this crashing Nasdaq stock?

| Stuart Blair

This tech stock has sunk 75% in the past year, underperforming most other Nasdaq stocks. Is it now time to…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The best UK biotech shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of UK biotech shares have fallen over the past 12 months as the Covid effect recedes. I reckon…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

The crypto market is falling: should I buy Argo Blockchain shares?

| Dylan Hood

The crypto market is taking a beating with Bitcoin falling 10% yesterday. Dylan Hood wonders if now is the time…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 11%, is BT’s share price about to move higher?

| Royston Wild

The BT share price has remained largely robust in recent weeks as dip buying has emerged. Is the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with super-high dividend yields

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three cheap FTSE 100 shares offer dividend yields of up to 10.4% a year. What's more, these cash yields…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d seize on a stock market fall to try and retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees a stock market fall as a long-term opportunity for his personal finances. Here he explains why.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 30%, here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

There are several beaten down FTSE 100 stocks at the moment, due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Here's one of them that…

Read more »