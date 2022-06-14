Home » Investing Articles » After its £2.4bn demerger, can the GSK share price blossom?

After its £2.4bn demerger, can the GSK share price blossom?

What could becoming a standalone biotech stock mean for the GSK share price? Will it continue to tread water or can it thrive?

Posted by Michelle Freeman Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

I see interesting times ahead for the GSK (LSE: GSK) share price. GlaxoSmithKline is one of the largest UK biotech stocks trading on the London Stock Exchange. It’s a global giant, with an impressive £1.7bn free cash flow in Q1 alone.

But its share price has been losing ground against its competitors, barely moving over the last five years. It’s not even kept up with inflation.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Could that be about to change as it goes through what it describes as “the most significant corporate change for GSK in the last 20 years”?

Change ahead for the GSK share price?

For some time, the company has been seen to be lagging behind its peers. The last decade has seen it fall from being the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the world down to 14th, based on its market cap.

CEO Emma Walmsley’s response has been the slow progression of plans to split the company in two. And next month should finally see the spin-off of its Consumer Healthcare division into a separate company called Haleon.

But will the estimated £2.4bn cost of the split, one of the most expensive ever, be worth it?

Can GSK benefit from the deal?

The deal will give the company a one-off pocketful of £7bn in cash to spend. That’s seen as fundamental for developing its drugs pipeline, especially in areas such as cancer where it’s noticeably lagging competitors.

This is something that should have a positive impact on its share price. But that’s only if it’s able to transform itself from a global giant into the nimble biotech-focused company it says it wants to be.

In particular, it wants its R&D teams to focus on the science of the immune system, use of human genetics and advanced technologies.

That all sounds wonderful and exciting on paper – but I’m politely curious (read a little sceptical) as to whether reality will match its ambitions. 

Can the ‘new’ GSK compete in the biotech world?

With the pandemic bringing vaccine development sharply into the limelight and increased competition, it’s probably fair to say the biotech world is a tougher place to win these days.

The average business spend for companies developing new drugs may have fallen sharply from a high of $2.8bn to $1.3bn, but that’s still a huge chunk of cash to bet on a single product.

That’s why having a diverse pipeline of drugs is essential for GSK (just like my Foolish investing approach in shares). If one drug fails to perform as hoped, others may plug the revenue gap.

Right now, its focus appears to be on buying its way out of its pipeline problem, such as its recent £1.5bn purchase of Sierra Oncology. Or there’s the £2.1bn upfront payment to Affinivax, a clinical stage vaccine developer.

That’s an expensive approach and not one I’d be keen on seeing it adopt as its main strategy.

The market may well want to see tangible proof of its R&D investments paying off before it rewards GSK with a higher share price.

So to answer my question in the title, I don’t think the fact of the demerger alone will drive the price higher. For now, I’ll hold off on buying GSK shares. But I’ll watch with interest to see if it takes advantage of its post-demerger opportunities.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Michelle Freeman holds shares in GlaxoSmthKline. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 income stock make me rich?

| John Choong

As real wages continue to fall, I'm looking for ways to earn some passive income. This FTSE 250 income stock…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

The Legal & General dividend yield is rising. I’d buy!

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend looks set for growth, while a share price fall has pushed up the yield. Should…

Read more »

Large coffee
Investing Articles

2 boring Jim Cramer-style shares to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommends buying 'boring' shares right now, so I'd choose these two from the UK stock market.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’m investing £250 a month to aim for £5,000 in passive income. Here’s how!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on enjoying passive income for the future and explains what he needs to do now…

Read more »

Aston Martin
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with Aston Martin shares?

| Dr. James Fox

It has been a bad year for investors in this luxury car brand. Aston Martin shares are down 72% over…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this exciting penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he recently added this penny stock to his holdings and what he expects to happen in…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Woodbois shares for pennies?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are changing hands for pennies. Does that make them an attractive buy for our writer's portfolio?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’m watching after markets slumped!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have been hit hardest by the global sell-off prompted by US inflation data last week. But, here are…

Read more »