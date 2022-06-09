Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett loves Apple shares. Should I buy them for my portfolio?

Warren Buffett loves Apple shares. Should I buy them for my portfolio?

Apple is Warren Buffett’s largest stock investment at almost 50% of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio. Could Apple shares be a terrific investment for me?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

It’s no secret that Warren Buffett is a huge admirer of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The stock makes up just under half of the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio.

Buffett has been open about his admiration for the company for a long time and the stock has performed very well, increasing by almost 300% over the last five years.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, Apple shares have struggled a bit recently. Since the start of the year, the share price has fallen from $182 to $146. 

It’s unusual to find shares in a quality business coming down in price and Buffett himself has been increasing Berkshire’s holding recently. So should I be buying shares for my own portfolio?

A success story

Apple’s share price success has been driven by a few things. Clearly, one of them is the growth of the underlying business. 

Over the last five years, Apple has increased its revenues by 69% and its net profits by 123%. Earnings per share during that time have grown by a huge 196%.

Recently, though, Apple’s stock performance has been turbocharged by its share repurchase programme. Since 2018, the company has spent just under $300bn buying back its own stock, decreasing the outstanding share count by around 17%.

Can it continue?

Apple has undoubtedly been a success story as a stock and as a business. The question for investors like me, though, is whether it can continue.

There are two major reasons for thinking that Apple’s best days might be behind it. The first is that its growth is likely to slow down and the second is that the pace of buybacks is likely to decrease.

Apple is currently dealing with lockdowns in China (where it manufactures a lot of its devices) and a weak economic outlook in the US, where it sells many of them. Together, these are likely to slow down the company’s revenue growth as it can sell fewer devices.

In addition, Apple’s balance sheet is approaching a level where it will have used its excess capital for buybacks. As a result, the company will repurchase shares at a slower rate.

These are both significant issues. But I don’t think that either constitutes a major risk going forward.

I expect Apple’s manufacturing to normalise reasonably soon. I also believe that Apple’s devices are embedded in people’s lives in such a way that it will continue to claim a share of US consumer spending even in a tighter environment.

While it’s true that the company will eventually run out of excess cash to buy back shares with, it generates huge free cash flows from its business. These, in my view, will keep the share repurchase programme going at a good – albeit slower – rate.

Conclusion

I don’t own Apple shares in my portfolio and I don’t anticipate buying them imminently. I think that patience is the key here.

The pessimism around the economic outlook has a way to go yet, in my view. As a result I think that I’ll get better opportunities to invest in Apple shares in the future. 

I’m going to be watching the stock carefully this year and I’ll be ready to invest at $135 per share or below. At those levels, I think that the potential rewards for the long term outweigh the risks in the near future.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to buy now for a 7%+ yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering three dividend shares to buy for his portfolio, each of which could boost his passive income.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Down 21%, are shares in this FTSE 250 growth stock worth buying right now?

| Andrew Woods

Shares in this FTSE 250 stock have plummeted 12% today and 38% over the past year. But is this growth…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Should I buy K3 Capital shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

K3 Capital is a UK growth stock that looks cheap right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy it…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

4 key elements of my passive income strategy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares four things he considers as part of his passive income strategy.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

If I had £5,000 to invest, these would be my best stock to buy now!

| Dr. James Fox

As the market enters the traditionally quieter summer months, I’m evaluating my strategy for the year ahead. Here are my…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE stocks with P/E ratios below 7!

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE stocks both offer exceptional value, based on current earnings forecasts. But as a long-term investor, should I…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 of my top stock market bargains to buy with £100 each

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few of the stock market bargains that he's considering at the moment based on recent…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

This UK share is today’s biggest faller: should I buy now?

| Roland Head

This UK share has fallen by 50% over in the last year. Is this highly-profitable business now a bargain buy?

Read more »