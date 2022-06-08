Home » Investing Articles » 3 growth stocks to buy and hold through 2030!

3 growth stocks to buy and hold through 2030!

These UK shares could be some of the best growth stocks to buy right now. This is why I think they could make me, as a long-term investor, a lot of cash.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Compass pointing towards 'best price'

Image source: Getty Images.

I think these could be amongst the best growth stocks for me to buy for the rest of the decade. Here’s why I’d snap them up today.

CVS Group

What it does: offers veterinary care services through its UK network of 500 surgeries.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Price: £17.38 per share

CVS Group (LSE: CVSG) is a healthcare stock I snapped up in early 2020. It’s one I’d been considering buying for some time as consumer spending on animalcare grew strongly. Soaring pet adoption rates during the Covid-19 crisis encouraged me to build my holdings in the business, too.

The CVS share price has been volatile more recently. And this means the decision to boost my holdings late year hasn’t paid off yet. Still, the vet care provider remains more expensive that it did back in February 2020. So I’m still up by the tune of around 15%.

I continue to believe that CVS will prove a lucrative stock for me to own over the long term, too. This is because pet adoption rates remain rock solid.

As Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, has commented: “the UK pet market’s grown 4% per year on a compound basis over the past 5 years and continues to look strong as the pandemic fuelled surge in pet ownership doesn’t look to be going anywhere.”

A safe haven in tough times

I think CVS Group in particular is a good pet-themed stock to own at the current time as well. Animal owners might cut down on discretionary items like toys as the cost of living crisis worsens. But spending on their pets’ health is unlikely to be something they cut back on.

This explains why City analysts expect CVS to continue growing earnings in the short-to-medium term. They expect the company to follow an 8% improvement in annual earnings in the outgoing financial year (to June 2022) with a 6% rise next year.

I am concerned by the growing shortage of veterinary staff in UK. This threatens to push up costs for animalcare specialists like CVS. But on balance I think the potential rewards of owning this top growth stock outweigh the risks.

Redcentric

What it does: provides a range of IT services to businesses.

Price: 121.8p per share

Redcentric (LSE: RCN) is a growth stock I’m considering adding to my portfolio as remote working becomes the norm.

The number of people working away from the office famously boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. And demand for a blend of home- and workplace-based employment to continue permanently is growing in strength.

According to Barnett Waddingham, some 84% of British businesses have now adopted a ‘hybrid’ working method. Dissatisfaction over flexible working practices was a major reason behind staff resignations over the past year, the consultancy said, illustrating the importance of remote working amongst modern workers.

This bodes well for firms like Redcentric, which can expect demand for their services to rise. This particular IT services business provides networks, security software, cloud platforms and communications systems, which allow workers to complete their tasks efficiently and safely.

Business is booming

Redcentric saw revenues edge 2% higher in the last financial year (to March 2022). Encouragingly, however, the company said that new sales orders “improved significantly” during the final half of the year versus the first six months.

City analysts think Redcentric’s earnings will rise 16% year-on-year in FY2023. This leaves the company trading on what I consider to be an undemanding forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.8 times.

Redcentric doesn’t have the financial clout of the IT industry’s big beasts like Microsoft, IBM and Oracle, to name just a few. It also doesn’t have the brand recognition of these global giants. But I still think it could deliver exceptional investor returns for me over the next decade as its market opportunities grow.

Begbies Traynor Group

What it does: provides a range of services to financially troubled businesses.

Price: 138p per share

I’m considering bulking up my exposure to counter-cyclical UK shares as the economy stalls. It’s a strategy that could limit the impact of worsening conditions on my portfolio.

One way I’m considering doing this is by investing in insolvency practitioner Begbies Traynor Group (LSE: BEG). This is a growth stock that supplies a broad spectrum of services for struggling companies like helping with debt restructuring, asset sales and contingency planning.

New research from accountancy firm BDO suggests a fresh storm is on the horizon for British companies. It says that “almost a fifth say record inflation and the cost of living crisis has or will have a worse impact on their business than Covid-19.”

This is, of course, extremely worrying given the huge number of companies that went to the wall during the pandemic. Indeed, insolvency rates are already rocketing in the UK, and there were 1,991 in April. That was more than double the number of insolvencies recorded a year earlier (925).

Expanding for growth

Begbies Traynor said last month that it expects revenues to have leapt 30% in the financial year to ApriI 2022. And it looks like sales should keep rising strongly over the short to medium term.

But I don’t buy UK shares based on what near-term returns I can expect to make. In the case of Begbies Traynor, I reckon I could make big money over the long term as it continues on its acquisition-led growth strategy.

M&A can throw up unexpected risks that can damage profits and shareholder returns. But so far the company’s successful approach to acquisitions has kept earnings growing solidly year after year. And City analysts are predicting further bottom-line growth of 8% and 3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, too.

Today, Begbies Traynor trades on a forward P/E ratio of 14.4 times. I think this is a bargain considering the firm’s terrific pedigree of annual earnings growth.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has positions in CVS Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

1 new penny stock in the FTSE 100 index! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Currently trading as a penny stock, Centrica re-joins the FTSE 100 on 20 June after relegation from the index two…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 in annual passive income from 5 blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of blue-chip shares, our writer thinks he could aim for £1,000 in passive income each…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

After the dividends were reinstated for 2022, BT shares could be looking more attractive again. What's the chance of a…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the bull and bear case for Woodbois shares then weighs up whether to add them to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

| Christopher Ruane

Could these three recession shares help our writer's portfolio weather an economic downturn? Here is why he thinks so.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is it boom or bust time for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares and offers his personal opinion on which he prefers.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 86%, Polymetal shares are tempting me

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares collapsed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But maybe it's starting to look like a good…

Read more »

Family with small yellow dog embracing at hill and looking at sunset
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 39%: here’s why I plan to buy now

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares are down almost 40% year-to-date amidst inflation concerns. This Fool takes a look if now is the…

Read more »