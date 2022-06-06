Home » Investing Articles » With £750, I think these are the best UK shares to buy now

With £750, I think these are the best UK shares to buy now

Jon Smith runs through two of his favourite UK shares to buy today, with one from the property space and one from the world of banking.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Compass pointing towards 'best price'

Image source: Getty Images.

The UK stock market has a wide range of options for me to invest in. There’s a large gulf between good and bad performers, meaning that I need to be smart in finding the best UK shares to buy at the moment. For example, the top FTSE 100 gainer last week rallied by 18%. The worst performer in the index fell by almost 12%. To try and make the most out of my spare £750, here are the options I’m looking at now.

Property showing no signs of slowing

The first stock that I like is Rightmove (LSE:RMV). Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 3%. The online property marketplace had a booming 2021 as property rallied and there was a surge of activity. Revenue for the year rose 48%, with operating profit up 68%.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What impresses me is the positive outlook that the business has for the year ahead. Some might think that this had been one of the best UK shares to buy last year, but not now. I disagree with this thinking. The company has invested heavily recently in technology and people to help keep the momentum going. Further, the fears around a property crash seem to have eased. It appears that the market could remain buoyant, albeit with slower growth.

As a risk, I think there could be some hit to traffic due to people shunning higher mortgages rates. The rise in interest rates will be filtering through to the mortgage market. This could mean that people can’t afford repayments on a property they might have otherwise bought.

A top banking share to buy

Another one of the best UK shares to buy now, in my opinion, is Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN). The global bank sometimes gets overlooked by British investors in favour of more popular options such as Lloyds Banking Group. However, with a rally of 26% in the past year, Standard Chartered stock has a much better recent performance.

One of the reasons for this outperformance is because the business focuses mostly on Asia. This region is growing at the fastest pace, especially in comparison to Europe (or more specifically the UK). As a result, Q1 earnings included a 9% increase in income versus the same period last year, with net interest income up 10%. This was largely thanks to the higher interest rates in many developed markets.

Exposure to Asia can be flipped to a risk as well, of course. Some nations are still grappling with Covid-19, even though here in the UK there are no restrictions in place. If this divergence continues, it could put a strain on one of my favourite shares to buy now.

I’m considering an investment in both of the stocks mentioned. With my £750, I’d split it evenly between the two. I think they could perform well not just in 2022, but for the long term.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group, Rightmove, and Standard Chartered. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 10%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Rolls-Royce shares have climbed over 10% in the last 30 days. Is now the time for me to be adding…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could help the Scottish Mortgage share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks some of its largest holdings could help the Scottish Mortgage share price move higher.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Tesla and Rivian stock: is it time to buy these crashing EV shares?

| Stuart Blair

Both Rivian and Tesla stock have sunk in 2022. Has this created the perfect buying opportunity?

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy National Grid shares?

| Roland Head

National Grid shares have dipped recently. Roland Head explains why he thinks this FTSE 100 dividend could provide reliable long-term…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

At 6p, is it time to buy Woodbois shares?

| Roland Head

Woodbois shares have fallen 25% since the start of May. Roland Head asks whether he should buy the dip and…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

2 things I’d learn from Warren Buffett when finding shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer examines two elements of Warren Buffett's investment philosophy he thinks he can apply to his own share buying.

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Can supporting gender diversity help me find good shares to buy?

| Michelle Freeman

Higher returns and lower volatility sound like my investment dream. Can supporting gender diversity really help me find them?

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

A quality growth stock to buy on the recovery

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have faced a torrid time in 2022, due to macroeconomic pressures. Here's one I think has been unfairly…

Read more »