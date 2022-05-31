4 cheap shares I’d buy and hold in June!

These four cheap shares offer dividend yields ranging from roughly 8.5% to 11% a year. I’d buy all four to produce extra passive income for my portfolio.

As a value investor for 35 years, I’m always searching for cheap and unloved shares. And when Mr Market has his occasional meltdowns, I see these as good opportunities to find beaten-down stocks. Right now, I see deep value in the FTSE 100 index — one of the best-performing stock indexes in 2022.

What do I mean by cheap shares?

When I say cheap shares, what I mean is the stocks of good-quality, established companies with easily understandable business models. To be honest, I don’t mind paying premium prices to invest in great businesses. But for extra margin of safety, I prefer to buy shares trading on low price-to-earnings ratios and high earnings that offer market-beating dividend yields. This is my classic approach to finding cheap/value shares.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios. Click here to claim your free copy now!

I like big FTSE 100 dividends

One thing that really attracts me to cheap shares is high dividend yields. Right now, the FTSE 100 index offers a cash yield of under 4% a year. So dividends well in excess of this market benchmark often turn my head.

For example, in a quick screen of the FTSE 100, I found more than 10 shares offering dividend yields above 6% a year. That’s over 1.5 times the cash yield of the wider index. And as an old-school investor, I know that dividends can account for up to half the long-term returns from UK shares. Thus, I’m always keen to add more dividend-paying dynamos to my family portfolio.

Four high-yielding shares I’d buy today

Here are four high-yielding cheap shares from the FTSE 100 that I spotted today (sorted from highest to lowest dividend yield):

Company Sector Share price 12-month change Market value P/E* Earnings yield Dividend yield Dividend cover Persimmon Housebuilding 2,173.0p -32.9% £6.9bn 8.8 11.3% 10.8% 1.0 Rio Tinto Mining 5,838.0p -7.4% £97.1bn 5.7 17.6% 9.9% 1.8 Imperial Brands Tobacco 1,786.5p 11.9% £16.9bn 8.4 11.9% 9.0% 1.3 M&G Financial 217.0p -12.7% £5.6bn 67.3 1.5% 8.4% 0.2 *P/E is price-to-earnings ratio

As you can see, these four shares have had a mixed 12 months. The best performer among these cheap shares is tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands, whose stock is up nearly 12% in the past year. The worst-performing is housebuilder Persimmon, whose stock has crashed by nearly a third in a year.

Though all four are FTSE 100 firms, their market values range widely, from under £6bn at asset manager M&G to over £97bn at mining heavyweight Rio Tinto. But what really draws me to these four is their bumper dividend yields. The highest is nearly 11% a year, while the lowest is over 8% a year. The average cash yield across all four shares is a market-thrashing 9.5% a year. I like the look of that.

Sometimes, shares are cheap for a reason

Then again, past experience has taught me that very high dividend yields — say, above 10% a year — may indicate company problems. For example, when share prices slump, dividend yields soar in tandem. Thus, some shares with ultra-high dividend yields may turn into capital-destroying ‘value traps’.

To sum up, despite my worries about red-hot inflation, rising interest rates, Russia/Ukraine, Chinese growth, and Covid-19, I’m still committed to buying cheap shares. That’s why I’d buy and hold these four FTSE 100 stocks today!