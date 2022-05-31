Home » Investing Articles » 4 cheap shares I’d buy and hold in June!

4 cheap shares I'd buy and hold in June!

These four cheap shares offer dividend yields ranging from roughly 8.5% to 11% a year. I’d buy all four to produce extra passive income for my portfolio.

Published
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

As a value investor for 35 years, I’m always searching for cheap and unloved shares. And when Mr Market has his occasional meltdowns, I see these as good opportunities to find beaten-down stocks. Right now, I see deep value in the FTSE 100 index — one of the best-performing stock indexes in 2022.

What do I mean by cheap shares?

When I say cheap shares, what I mean is the stocks of good-quality, established companies with easily understandable business models. To be honest, I don’t mind paying premium prices to invest in great businesses. But for extra margin of safety, I prefer to buy shares trading on low price-to-earnings ratios and high earnings that offer market-beating dividend yields. This is my classic approach to finding cheap/value shares.

I like big FTSE 100 dividends

One thing that really attracts me to cheap shares is high dividend yields. Right now, the FTSE 100 index offers a cash yield of under 4% a year. So dividends well in excess of this market benchmark often turn my head.

For example, in a quick screen of the FTSE 100, I found more than 10 shares offering dividend yields above 6% a year. That’s over 1.5 times the cash yield of the wider index. And as an old-school investor, I know that dividends can account for up to half the long-term returns from UK shares. Thus, I’m always keen to add more dividend-paying dynamos to my family portfolio.

Four high-yielding shares I’d buy today

Here are four high-yielding cheap shares from the FTSE 100 that I spotted today (sorted from highest to lowest dividend yield):

CompanySectorShare price12-month changeMarket valueP/E*Earnings yieldDividend yieldDividend cover
PersimmonHousebuilding2,173.0p-32.9%£6.9bn8.811.3%10.8%1.0
Rio TintoMining5,838.0p-7.4%£97.1bn5.717.6%9.9%1.8
Imperial BrandsTobacco1,786.5p11.9%£16.9bn8.411.9%9.0%1.3
M&GFinancial217.0p-12.7%£5.6bn67.31.5%8.4%0.2
*P/E is price-to-earnings ratio

As you can see, these four shares have had a mixed 12 months. The best performer among these cheap shares is tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands, whose stock is up nearly 12% in the past year. The worst-performing is housebuilder Persimmon, whose stock has crashed by nearly a third in a year.

Though all four are FTSE 100 firms, their market values range widely, from under £6bn at asset manager M&G to over £97bn at mining heavyweight Rio Tinto. But what really draws me to these four is their bumper dividend yields. The highest is nearly 11% a year, while the lowest is over 8% a year. The average cash yield across all four shares is a market-thrashing 9.5% a year. I like the look of that.

Sometimes, shares are cheap for a reason

Then again, past experience has taught me that very high dividend yields — say, above 10% a year — may indicate company problems. For example, when share prices slump, dividend yields soar in tandem. Thus, some shares with ultra-high dividend yields may turn into capital-destroying ‘value traps’.

To sum up, despite my worries about red-hot inflation, rising interest rates, Russia/Ukraine, Chinese growth, and Covid-19, I’m still committed to buying cheap shares. That’s why I’d buy and hold these four FTSE 100 stocks today!

