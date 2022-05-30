More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

| Royston Wild

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here's why the answer could be 'yes'. And here's…

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
The Manchester United share price is down 23%. Time to buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the Manchester United share price falling after a tough year and rumors of a takeover, is it the perfect…

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Here’s why Barclays shares are a slam-dunk buy!

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price has dipped from highs of around 220p. Here's why now seems the perfect time for me…

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Is Rivian stock the next Tesla?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flooded into Rivian stock before it crashed. Despite the collapse, it still has a huge market cap and plenty…

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Can the BP share price climb higher after soaring 41% in a year?

| Charlie Carman

The BP share price has surged since falling to a five-year low in October 2020. Will the windfall tax on…

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares today!

| Charlie Keough

Despite its fall this year, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he still likes Scottish Mortgage shares.

Renewable energies concept collage
3 growth stocks for the clean energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at these three growth stocks -- which stand to benefit from the clean energy revolution -- for my…

