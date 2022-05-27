Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red… and I’m still smiling

My Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red… and I’m still smiling

Having not invested through a downturn before, this is the first time I’ve seen my Stocks and Shares ISA showing a loss.

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy diverse people together in the park

Image source: Getty Images

For the first time in many years of investing, my Stocks and Shares ISA is showing a negative return. I know I’m not alone in this, and I’m sure many reading will be in a similar situation.

It’s human nature to feel like you’re suffering more than others are. But that’s simply because you’re experiencing your feelings all the time, and not constantly seeing or hearing the impact on everyone else.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, it’s important to recognise that we’re all in this together. And here at The Motley Fool, we pride ourselves on our transparency (it’s why we disclose positions in any company mentioned, even those we just mention in passing!). So today I thought some of our readers may benefit from hearing my own tale.

A bit of background

It’s first worth mentioning that I follow the Foolish investing line of only buying shares with money that I’m unlikely to need in the next three to five years. That’s a core component of long-term investing. In fact, our CEO Tom Gardner said it best recently:

And at the beginning of 2022, my wife and I decided that it was time to ‘upsize’, and sell our flat in order to buy a house. (N.B. investing — Foolishly — was the only reason we were able to buy our home in the first place!)

So I worked out which shares I was happy selling to bridge the gap — which largely comprised stocks I bought close to 10 years ago, had risen substantially in value, and crucially were no longer marked as Buys in a TMF UK service — and those I wanted to keep in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

A bumpy landing

I concede that in one respect I was lucky, since I happened to sell some of my holdings at high levels before the invasion of Ukraine occurred, with markets plummeting thereafter.

But, of course, the vast majority of the shares I kept fell quite drastically. As did those held by the vast majority of investors.

It also didn’t help that I have bought into a variety of US tech stocks over the years. For example, in September, I bought shares in Atlassian. My investment in the software firm is now down almost 50%.

My fourth largest holding (by book cost) is in e-commerce company Shopify, now down 70% over the last 12 months, and showing a -24% fall in my portfolio.

All in all, the total value of my Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red by a percentage of -22.74 as I write.

The grass is always greener…

While that (paper) loss isn’t ideal, of course, I’m not worried. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that I’m optimistic!

That’s because I’m not investing to ‘get rich quick’. No, I buy shares and plan to hold them for the long term. With no future Big Life Event planned in the next three to five years for me and my wife, I can afford to see today’s market volatility as a positive.

There are many, many quality companies out there — both listed in the US and UK — that are currently beaten-down and undervalued. I believe that my Stocks and Shares ISA will creep out of the red if I follow three principles:

  1. maintaining my belief in the underlying businesses of my holdings;
  2. topping up positions in my favourite shares; and
  3. identifying new buying opportunities

For instance, I’m contemplating adding to my Greencoat UK Wind shares, up 13% in my portfolio right now. I’m also interested in some of the Footsie’s income stocks that have proven themselves to be consistent dividend-payers through thick and thin. And I’m definitely, definitely not selling anything marked as a Buy or Hold in a Motley Fool UK service!

In summary, if anyone reading this can be reassured by just one thing, it’s hopefully this: that we at The Motley Fool are still investing alongside you. Indeed, I’ve recently heard from colleagues that they’re more excited to buy shares than they have been in many years (and these Fools love buying stocks!)

Happy hunting!

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Sam Robson has positions in Atlassian, Greencoat UK Wind, and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Atlassian, Greencoat UK Wind, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

With no cash to invest, here’s how a falling stock market could still help me to get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why falling share prices might be good news even for an investor with no cash on the…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Lloyds, IAG, SSE

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's director dealings from three of the…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Why Kingfisher’s DIY empire could mean it’s a recession-proof stock

| Mark Tovey

Kingfisher’s stock has been pummelled in recent months, but historically DIY stores have done well during recessions.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

4 recession stocks that I’d buy to protect myself

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the recession stocks he has on his watchlist, ready to go if the economy…

Read more »

University graduate student diploma piggy bank
Investing Articles

Should I be concerned about the windfall tax for my BP shares?

| Michelle Freeman

What does the new UK windfall tax mean for the BP share price? Michelle Freeman digs into the details to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

What Warren Buffett’s wisdom and investing in stocks will teach you about life

| Luke Reddy

Investing is a journey of self-discovery. So what will stocks and the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett teach you…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ income stocks to buy today!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid soaring inflation, I'm looking at these income stocks, offering big yields, to grow my portfolio.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

How I’d buy the dip in quality UK stocks with £750

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the concept of buying the dip, and talks through the UK stocks he's going to buy at…

Read more »