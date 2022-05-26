Home » Investing Articles » Are BT shares set to soar?

Are BT shares set to soar?

BT shares fell Thursday after news of a probe into Altice’s stake in the owner of the EE brand. But with plenty going for it, is this just a temporary blip?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
The BT Tower looming above London's skyline

Image: BT Group

BT (LSE:BT.A) shares fell 5% in early trading on Thursday. The fall came as the British government said it would probe Altice UK’s increased shareholding in the telecommunications group. Last December, French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s company increased its holding in BT from 12.1% to 18%.

However, despite today’s volatility, on the surface, BT shares look like a good buy for my portfolio. It’s trading in bargain territory with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9. It also has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.9, meaning that BT created more revenue in its last reporting year than the total value of its stock.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

So, is BT stock set to soar despite the initial reaction to today’s news?

Prospects

BT said in early May that it was moving its sports TV division into a 50-50 joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery. The firm hopes to create a pay-TV powerhouse for sporting events.

The new entity will offer events such as the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, Premiership Rugby, the Olympic Games, tennis grand slams, as well as the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The announcement came as BT also reported a small rise (2%) in adjusted annual core earnings.

It’s also making EE its main customer-facing brand for its mobile services. EE won the uSwitch award for ‘fastest mobile network’ for the third year running in 2022 and generally is popular among customers. This rebrand could prove a masterstroke for business.

The company has also been spending heavily on infrastructure that should position it to benefit in an increasingly digitised Britain. Capital expenditure reached £5.3bn in the year to March 31, up 25% year-on-year. Capex growth was primarily due to continued higher spend on its fibre infrastructure and mobile networks.

Concerns

Debt is starting to look pretty worrying, however. The groups high spend on infrastructure, among others projects, has seen the company take on £18bn in debt. That’s around 2.5 times higher than BT’s adjusted cash profits and nearly seven times higher than pre-tax profits.

Another concern is falling sales. In its latest report, BT’s revenue fell 2% to £20.9bn, although adjusted annual core earnings rose slightly. Revenues have been falling year-on-year and the 2022 figure is some 13% lower than the £24.1bn reported in 2017.

Poor economic forecasts are likely to bring some further short-term pain. UK growth is expected turn negative and consumer spending is falling amid a cost of living crisis. Pay-TV is one of those nice-to-have products that may be among the first thing to go in struggling households. Britons may also look to spend less on their mobile phone and internet packages.

So, will it soar?

Will BT shares shoot up? I don’t think so. I’m concerned by its considerable debt and the impact of a slowing economy on revenues. So I won’t be adding this stock to my portfolio, despite the 4.2% dividend yield.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method in a recession

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks investing like Warren Buffett could help him prepare his portfolio for a recession.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

These 4 US stocks have crashed. I’d buy 1 today

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here are four US stocks that have plunged in value, losing up to 76% from their highs in the latest…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These 9 cheap shares have dividend yields of up to 11%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These nine FTSE 100 shares offer dividend yields ranging from 6.7% to 10.9% a year. These are among the highest…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

A beaten-down FTSE 250 stock that I’m buying in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

The FTSE 250 has underperformed the FTSE 100 over the past year. However, this has led to several bargains, including…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

At 430p, is the BP share price a bargain not to be missed?

| Andrew Woods

With high oil prices and a low P/E ratio, the BP share price could be undervalued and provide future growth.

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

A no-brainer FTSE 100 sustainability stock to buy today

| Stuart Blair

Sustainability is a big factor for many investors at the moment. This FTSE 100 stock is sure to tick these…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Are we in a recession?

| Alan Oscroft

With economic output falling, fears of a new recession are growing. Are we likely to be in one? And how…

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Investing Articles

5 rules for navigating a bear market

| Stephen Wright

Falling share prices can be stressful, but they can also be a source of opportunity. Here are five rules our…

Read more »