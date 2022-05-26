Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 penny stocks! Which is the cheapest buy?

3 FTSE 100 penny stocks! Which is the cheapest buy?

Our writer examines three penny stocks that feature in the FTSE 100 index to ascertain whether they have a place in his long-term portfolio.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman looking at a jar of pennies

Image source: Getty Images

UK penny stocks typically have market capitalisations under £100m, although this isn’t always the case. Consequently, the FTSE 100 index might not be the first place investors look to find penny stock bargains. Yet three Footsie constituents are currently trading below 100p per share.

Do these penny stocks offer value and would I invest? Let’s explore.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Lloyds share price — 44p

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have been in a trading range between about 20p to 90p since crashing to penny stock levels during the Global Financial Crisis. At 44p today, the Lloyds share price is down 11% in 2022.

This year, the forecast is for 10% inflation. Interest rates are at a 13-year high. Further monetary tightening appears likely. This should be bullish for Lloyds, but it’s only one factor influencing the share price.

Fears of a UK property market slowdown and potential loan defaults during the cost of living crisis are headwinds. With a particularly strong domestic presence, Lloyds is more exposed to these risks than FTSE 100 rivals, such as Barclays and HSBC.

Lloyds trades at a cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.95 and offers a healthy 4.51% dividend yield. Despite the risks, it’s a penny stock worth holding in my view.

ITV share price — 72p

ITV (LSE: ITV) stock crashed in March 2022. It’s remained a penny stock since. At 72p today, ITV’s down 36% in 2022.

Quarterly results were impressive. Total revenue increased 17% to £1bn. Additionally, total advertising revenue grew 16%, but the broadcaster anticipates a 6% decline in Q2. This could suppress growth in the ITV share price over the short term.

News reports of a planned takeover bid for Channel 4 add to ITV’s investment appeal for me. A merger would give ITV control over 70% of the UK’s TV advertising market. However, it needs to overcome regulatory barriers and stiff competition from companies like Sky to make this a reality.

With a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a 4.54% dividend yield, I believe ITV shares currently have an attractive risk-reward profile.

Rolls-Royce share price — 84p

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have experienced choppy trading action either side of the 100p mark since the pandemic’s onset. At 84p today, the RR share price is down 33% this year.

The firm foresees profit and a positive cash flow this year. Notably, RR shares are dependent on a fragile rebound in international travel demand to ensure its civil aerospace division meets its targets.

Even if this can be achieved, net debt levels of £5.2bn mean a sustained recovery in RR stock won’t be easily forthcoming in my view.

Rolls’ defence business offers some promise. However, with a P/E ratio of 57.91 and no dividends until 2023 because of the company’s negative shareholders’ equity, Rolls-Royce doesn’t compare favourably to other FTSE 100 penny stocks in my opinion.

The penny stocks I’d buy today

I already own Lloyds shares. I’d buy more at current levels as long-term holds. Overall, I consider it the FTSE 100’s cheapest penny stock. The dividends aren’t too shabby either.

I’m also tempted to establish a small position in ITV shares, adding diversification to my portfolio.

Currently, Rolls-Royce shares don’t appeal to me, so I won’t be buying.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Charlie Carman owns shares in Lloyds. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, HSBC Holdings, ITV, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

SSE shares are up 15% since the market correction! Should I buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan looks at why SSE shares have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and decides if he…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

After crashing 29%, Spectris shares look cheap to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

After peaking at 4,167p last September, Spectris shares have slumped by over 29%. But I see deep value in the…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here is why I added this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 penny stock to my holdings!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he added this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock to his holdings and is excited by its recovery…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price an opportunity at current levels?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan looks at the current Vodafone share price and decides if he would add the shares to his holdings…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

4 gems I’d include in my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the top stocks he's thinking about including in his Stocks and Shares ISA a we…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

At 85p, are Rolls-Royce shares a no-brainer buy? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Rolls-Royce share price look very cheap right now. And I think this might be my last chance to buy…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

My £3-a-day blue-chip passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out his passive income plan of investing a few pounds each day in top stocks.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

5 UK shares to buy with £5,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

Here are five UK shares I like the look of right now, as we enter an economically-troubled British summer.

Read more »