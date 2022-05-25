Home » Investing Articles » 1 bargain FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

1 bargain FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

Our writer thinks this FTSE 100 stock, with a strong balance sheet and promising cash flows, can win against a background of inflation and low economic growth.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

In a falling market, I think that Howden Joinery Group  (LSE:HWDN) is a bargain FTSE 100 stock that I’d like to add to my portfolio. The company’s share price has fallen by just over 30% since the beginning of the year and it’s reached a point where I’d consider it materially undervalued. 

Howden’s is a supplier of kitchens to the building trade. The company’s products include fittings, appliances, and joinery products. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I think that Howden’s stock is a bargain at the moment. In order to see why, let’s look at why the share price has been falling and why I believe it’s undervalued at these levels.

Why has the Howden Joinery share price been falling?

In my view, the main reason that the Howden’s share price has been falling is the macroeconomic outlook. The outlook for economic growth in the UK is currently weak and inflation is high. Both of these are negative for a business like Howden’s.

Weak economic growth may well present a problem. If the economy struggles, consumers are more likely to delay or abandon plans to buy new kitchens, which would weigh on Howden’s revenues.

The macroeconomic outlook therefore appears to be a challenge for Howden’s. I think this is what’s been pushing the share price down since the start of the year.

Why is the stock a bargain?

While I think there are good reasons the Howden’s share price has been falling, I also believe that it has now fallen so far that it’s a bargain.

The current share price values the entire company at total of £3.85bn. The company also has around £76m in debt, which adds to the downside for an investor like me.

Last year, Howden’s generated £351.5m in free cash, which represents a return of around 9% per year. I think that’s extremely attractive. 

Obviously, the macroeconomic situation means that Howden’s future cash flows might well be lower than they were last year. So forecasting a 9% return every year is likely to be unrealistic.

Nonetheless, in buying this stock, I intend to hold it for a long time. I don’t think that the economic downturn will last forever and when the outlook improves, I think that Howden’s will perform well.

In the meantime, I anticipate the company’s strong balance sheet should see it through. Howden’s current assets more than cover its total liabilities, which I think means it can make it through a tough period.

After that, if the company averages 2% growth per year, the return from an investment perspective is in excess of 10% on average over the next decade.

Conclusion

Howden Joinery Group is a cyclical business – it is likely to perform better when economic conditions are favourable and worse when they are more difficult. I think that a difficult macroeconomic environment is presenting a temporary buying opportunity. I’m looking to take advantage in my own portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Here is 1 of the best stocks to buy in a recession!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details one of his best stocks to buy in the face of a looming recession and explains why…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 dividend stock with an excellent track record!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan identifies and delves deeper into a top dividend stock with a great track record of dividend growth in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

7 UK shares to buy now to target dividend growth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies seven UK shares to buy now for his portfolio that he thinks offer the prospect of dividend…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

After the latest ARB share price slide, is it finally time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The ARB share price has fallen in the face of crypto weakness, but not as far as I'd feared. I…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Will Woodbois ever pay a dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the prospect of eventual Woodbois dividends make our writer consider the shares for his portfolio? Not yet -- here's…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

As both stocks fall, here’s why I’m buying NIO shares and not Tesla!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares fell yesterday, but so did stocks in EV market leader Tesla. But here's why I'm backing the Chinese…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the SSE share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith goes through SSE's full-year results and talk of a windfall tax to see how the news is impacting…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

My top growth stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks, generally, have performed very poorly this year. But amid continued volatility, these are my top picks to help…

Read more »