Home » Investing Articles » Two things I like about Woodbois shares – and three I don’t

Two things I like about Woodbois shares – and three I don’t

Our writer has been thinking about both the positive and negative points of Woodbois stock. Here he shares some insights.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors who until recently had never heard of Woodbois (LSE: WBI) have suddenly been looking into the company. Woodbois shares have moved a lot lately, with at least some investors hoping this penny share could be the next big thing for their portfolio.

I have also been spending time getting to know more about the timber firm. In weighing whether it could be a good fit for my own portfolio, I have identified several things I think are positive about the investment case. But there are also some factors that put me off buying Woodbois shares.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Sourcing wood from trusted supply chains and then turning it into beautiful veneers for people’s homes seems to me like an idea that will continue to grow in popularity over time.

I think Woodbois has done a good job in identifying an attractive and growing market segment. Just this week, for example, it announced a partnership with World Forest ID that it said would “enhance the traceability and identification of timber, originating from the company’s forest concessions”.

Many customers care deeply about the environmental impact of sourcing exotic wood and are willing to pay a premium for things like traceability and, perhaps ironically, offsetting the carbon involved in chopping down a tree.

By building a brand appealing to this target customer base, I think Woodbois should benefit from a growing market size for its products. That could help boost the price of Woodbois shares in future.

Positive business momentum

I think improving business performance could also be good for the shares. In its most recent quarter, sawmill production grew 24% over last year’s quarterly average while veneer production was up 13%. Sales also improved, with $5.6m of revenue representing a 22% increase on the same quarter last year.

One quarter is just a snapshot of how a company is doing. But with the expansion of its footprint in Gabon, where it has been buying up forestland, I think Woodbois is setting the scene for ongoing production growth that hopefully will also translate into sales.

However, while those things appeal to me, I also have some concerns about Woodbois shares as a fit for my portfolio.

Market capitalisation

The company has a small market capitalisation, of around £120m.

On its own, a small market cap is not a negative thing in my view. Businesses all need to start from somewhere, and many companies with huge market caps today once had much smaller valuations.

But as a private investor, buying shares in a company with a small value like that of Woodbois can present different risks for me than investing in a company with a huge market cap. That is partly because of the role large shareholders can play in monitoring the way a business is being run.

For example, Apple has a market cap of $2.25trn. Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway owns a bit more than 5% of Apple. That means the stake is worth over $100bn. If you own $100bn of shares in one company, you are very highly motivated to follow its fortunes closely. So Buffett, as a large shareholder, acts as a form of check on Apple management. If I bought just a few Apple shares, I could never have any meaningful impact on the firm. But that might not bother me much, as I would expect large investors such as Berkshire to help protect the interests of shareholders generally, which would incidentally help me.

But at a company with a fairly modest market cap such as Woodbois, I could not rely on large investors having very high incentives to protect shareholder interests.

Political risk

Next, my question is: where is Gabon? Maybe you could pinpoint it on a map, maybe you could not. Either way, Gabon is important to the performance of Woodbois shares as its sawmill and factory are there. Concentrating production in a single location can increase risk in the event of something unexpected happening in that place. On top of that, if it is a country with heightened political risks, that could hurt the share price should things go wrong.

A recent example of this is Ferrexpo. The iron ore pellet producer has seen its share price crash by 63% in the past year. That is largely because its production is centred on one location – Ukraine.

While Gabon may not face elevated war risks, I do see sizeable political risks for a company like Woodbois. Its timber source and production facilities are physically rooted in the country, meaning it cannot easily relocate to another location. That effectively makes it captive if the Gabonese government decides to tax the company more heavily. At some point in future, if the Woodbois operating profits surge, there is a risk that the Gabonese government could respond by upping its take. So an improved business would not necessarily help the Woodbois share price.

Lack of proven profitability

The company has not yet proved that it has a consistently profitable business model.

In some ways that is understandable. Setting up operations in Africa, getting wood concessions, selling into end markets and dealing with complex logistics all take time and money. Hopefully, over time, costs grow slower than revenues and the company could become profitable.

Woodbois shares have already been traded for 15 years, though. A large accounting profit last year did not equate to free cash flow. So although last year’s profit and loss account could make it look like the shares are very undervalued, I do not think they are.

I usually like to invest in companies that should be profitable in future but have already demonstrated in the past that they can make a profit. That is because I see profit as proof of a business concept. Lots of promising sounding business ideas rack up losses year after year and never figure out how to make it into the black.

That is why, for now at least, I will not be buying Woodbois shares for my portfolio.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to buy in a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Inflation and rising interest rates have our author on the lookout for a stock market crash. Here’s what he’s looking…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett techniques to build my wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of Warren Buffett investing habits he hopes can help him build his own wealth.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Down over 50%, is NIO stock the best EV pick right now?

| Stuart Blair

NIO stock has dipped over 50% in the past year. Does this create the perfect opportunity to buy or are…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Aviva shares are in demand. Should I buy too?

| Paul Summers

Hargreaves Lansdown investors were piling into Aviva shares last week. This Fool is asking whether he should join the queue.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think the IAG share price could rally this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how improving risk sentiment could help the IAG share price this year, but not without risks…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

A passive income stock I’ve bought to supercharge my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I think this UK dividend stock is one of the best to buy for healthy long-term passive income. Here's why…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying in June!

| Andrew Woods

With their exciting growth potential, penny stocks can be great investments. I've found three to buy next month based on…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 green dividend shares I’d buy with £500

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains two dividend shares with a focus on renewable energy that have caught his eye at the moment.

Read more »