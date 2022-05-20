Home » Investing Articles » Down 50%, is the Scottish Mortgage share price a bargain in plain sight?

Down 50%, is the Scottish Mortgage share price a bargain in plain sight?

The Scottish Mortgage share price has lost half its value in recent months. Is it now a bargain for our writer’s portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

Since November, shares in Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) have fallen over 50%. Over 12 months, the share price has lost 34% of its value. Could the share now be a bargain for my portfolio?

Why invest in Scottish Mortgage?

Before considering the price, I think it is worth explaining more about why I would consider investing in Scottish Mortgage at all.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The company is an investment trust, meaning it pools shareholders’ funds to buy stakes in a range of companies. That is attractive to me for a couple of reasons. It offers me diversification across a wider range of companies than I might be able to achieve if I invest my own, limited, funds. It also lets me get exposure to some companies I could not buy shares in. For example, Scottish Mortgage owns shares in SpaceX.

On top of that, Scottish Mortgage has had an excellent track record in recent years of spotting growth stories like Tesla and MercadoLibre and investing in them at an early stage. Despite the weak performance of the Scottish Mortgage share price over the past 12 months, it has still almost doubled in five years, showing a 94% increase in value.

Assessing the Scottish Mortgage share price

An investment trust can benefit from its managers investing wisely in promising companies. That can help push its own value up over time. But a trust’s valuation gets affected by the value of its own investments. It does not always match them exactly but, in broad terms, the Scottish Mortgage share price will move up or down in line with the value of its own investments.

That helps explain why the shares have been tumbling lately. Some of Scottish Mortgage’s biggest shareholdings have seen their values fall. Indeed, over the past year, its three largest holdings have all seen their shares prices fall — Moderna by 14%, ASML 19% and Illumina 39%.

In the short term that looks alarming. But buying into a share like Scottish Mortgage is not about short-term results, in my view. If I chose to buy it for my portfolio, it would be because I felt the firm had the ability to identify attractive growth stories in which to invest.

Over the long term, if the trust managers did that well without overpaying, I would hope the Scottish Mortgage share price would benefit.

My next move

Although the longstanding fund manager retired last month, I continue to think Scottish Mortgage has a good nose for growth. Its investment principles have been honed over decades and so if anything I think its future performance could actually end up being even better than what came before.

If leading tech shares keep falling, that could bring the Scottish Mortgage share price down even more. For now I continue to see some tech shares as overvalued, so I am not in a hurry to add Scottish Mortgage to my portfolio.

With some tech valuations still high in my view, I do not see the trust as a bargain. But I find its investment strategy attractive. So if the Scottish Mortgage share price falls even further from here, I would consider buying it for my portfolio.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

A cheap UK share for the cybersecurity boom!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm backing this UK share after its share price collapsed this week. In fact, I've recently added this cybersecurity stock…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares to beat 9% inflation?

| Charlie Carman

BT shares are up 3.5% this year and offer a higher dividend yield than the FTSE 100 average. Is the…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

These penny stocks have crashed! Should I buy now or keep watching?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks at three penny stocks whose share prices have fallen heavily in recent months. Do big profits await…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The Footsie is falling, but the sky isn’t! What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

A global rout is spreading to the Footsie, leaving fear in its wake. Or maybe it's just giving us some…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

What would it take to get the Rolls-Royce share price back to 100p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors including civil aerospace and debt levels that could influence where the Rolls-Royce share price heads next.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

My top 3 FTSE 100 shares to buy in a recession

| Harshil Patel

Inflation is soaring and recession risks are rising. Our writer considers his top FTSE 100 shares to buy if growth…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

What would Warren Buffett do in this market meltdown?

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the US stock market diving almost 20% in 2022, what would Warren Buffett do in this bear market? I…

Read more »