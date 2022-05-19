Home » Investing Articles » 5.2% dividend yields! Should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 share?

5.2% dividend yields! Should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 share?

This FTSE 100 dividend share has risen in price recently. Yet at current levels it still looks extremely cheap on paper. Is now the time for me to jump in?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

The outlook for FTSE 100 share J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) is looking fragile as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The question is whether or not the supermarket giant’s cheap share price still makes it an attractive investment. At 242p per share, Sainsbury’s trades on a forward P/E ratio of 11.1 times. The FTSE 100 firm also boasts an 5.2% dividend yield.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, I think the rising threat to J Sainsbury’s thin margins makes it a bad share for me to buy, despite that cheap price.

Middle of the road

The threat to its profits has been mounting over the past decade. The rapid store expansion over at Aldi and Lidl have both weighed on the grocer. So has the emergence of internet-only operators like Ocado and the entry of established rivals like Morrisons online.

As of April, J Sainsbury’s market share came in at 15%, according to Kantar Worldpanel. This is down around 1.5% in just 10 years.

Mid-level retailers like Sainsbury’s have also been damaged by growing demand for premium products. Upmarket chain Waitrose has grown its market share around half a percentage point over the last decade (to 4.8% as of April) as affluent shoppers have left J Sainsbury and its peers.

Slipping market share

The UK’s traditional firms like Sainsbury’s have invested heavily in controlling prices to win shoppers on a budget. They have also spent massive sums on boosting their premium ranges to appeal to better-off shoppers.

It’s possible this strategy could help it recover strongly this decade. But, so far, J Sainsbury has proved less successful than rivals such as Tesco and Asda in beating back these twin threats. This explains why the Sainsbury’s share price has slumped by almost 20% over the past 10 years. By comparison, Tesco’s dropped by mid-single-digit percentages.

I’m worried about how Sainsbury’s can bounce back as competition in the British grocery industry intensifies. The more recent entry of Amazon — both in cyberspace and on the high street — poses a potentially cataclysmic threat for the 2020s and beyond too.

As someone who invests with a long-term view, these competitive pressures represent real worry to me. There seems to be little to celebrate with Sainsbury’s from a near-term perspective either, as the cost of living crisis worsens.

A high-risk FTSE 100 share

A Sky News poll has shown that a quarter of adults in the UK are already skipping meals. With inflation tipped to keep rising, food retailers face a growing threat to revenues moving through 2022, at least. Sainsbury’s for one can expect to keep to lose more and more business to the discount retailers in this climate.

Sainsbury’s warned in late April that underlying pre-tax profit will range £630m-£690m this fiscal year. That’s down from £730m last time around. But with shopping budgets falling and food prices rising, I think profits could fall even further.

I expect the Sainsbury’s share price to continue falling. So I’d much rather buy other FTSE 100 shares today.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Ocado Group, Sainsbury (J), and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ passive income stocks to fight 9% inflation

| Paul Summers

With prices rising (and the value of cash savings eroding), Paul Summers picks out three stocks he'd buy for passive…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

How high could the Woodbois share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith admits that there seems to be more room to run for the Woodbois share price, but explains why…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to buy and hold until 2032

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to buy and own for the next 10 years. I think the following…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d spend £3,000 on UK dividend shares right now

| Harshil Patel

There are many reasons to consider dividend shares today, including soaring inflation. Our writer explores two top picks that he’d…

Read more »

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Apple stock: Buffett is long, Burry is short. What should I do?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks about whether following Warren Buffet into Apple stock might be a good addition to his portfolio –…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

Is there an easy way to narrow down the list of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I try one approach, with…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? 2 dividend-paying penny stocks I’d hold to 2030

| Royston Wild

I think these high-yielding penny stocks could help cushion the impact of high inflation on my returns. Here's why I'd…

Read more »