Home » Investing Articles » Has the ASOS share price bottomed?

Has the ASOS share price bottomed?

After a massive fall, ASOS shares have started to edge back. Edward Sheldon discusses whether the stock has now bottomed.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in online fashion retailer ASOS (LSE: ASC) have experienced a spectacular fall recently. Earlier this month, the company’s share price hit 1,250p – about 75% below the level it was at 12 months ago.

Yet recently, the stock has rebounded a little and moved back above 1,450p. This begs the question, has the ASOS share price now bottomed?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Three reasons ASOS shares could rise from here

Looking at ASOS shares today, I think there’s certainly a chance they’ve bottomed.

One reason I say this is that the stock has fallen a long way. If we ignore the lows hit during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic (when markets were in total meltdown mode), the stock has declined to levels last seen in 2012.

That fall seems a little excessive to me. In FY2012, ASOS generated revenue of £553m. For FY2022, analysts expect the group to generate revenue of £4.2bn.

Another reason is that the stock now looks very cheap. After the recent share price fall, ASOS now has a market cap of just £1.4bn. That means its forward-looking price-to-sales ratio is just 0.33. Meanwhile, with analysts expecting the group to post earnings per share of 70.9p this year, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is under 20. That’s very low for this growth stock.

Additionally, operating conditions should start to get better for the group at some stage in the near future. Compared to last year and the year before, people are going to be socialising a lot more this year. This should result in higher demand for clothing. At the same time, supply chain and cost issues could start to improve. This would help profitability and boost earnings per share.

Three reasons the share price could keep falling

Having said all that, there’s also a chance the share price could keep falling.

One thing that’s worth highlighting here is that short interest is relatively high at 7.1%. This indicates that short sellers (hedge funds and other sophisticated investors) expect the stock to fall further. I don’t like to bet against the short sellers. Because more often than not they’re right. However, it’s worth pointing out that if ASOS was to post some good news, short sellers might rush to close their positions, pushing the share price up.

Another issue is that broker sentiment is poor. At the moment, analysts are downgrading their earnings estimates. For example, over the last month, the consensus earnings forecast for the year ending 31 August 2022 has fallen by 4.3p. Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies recently cut their target price from 4,050p to 2,440p. This kind of broker activity could put pressure on the share price.

Finally, there is a bit of uncertainty here due to the economic environment. If consumers cut back their discretionary spending in the second half of 2022, it could have an impact on ASOS.

My view on ASOS

Ultimately, it’s hard to know if the ASOS share price has bottomed yet. In the near term, there are reasons to be bullish and also reasons to be bearish.

Having said that, I’d be comfortable buying ASOS shares for my portfolio today. I continue to believe the long-term growth story here is attractive, and at the current valuation, I see a lot of value on offer.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASOS. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

An under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock to combat stagflation fears

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip FTSE 100 stock falls below Covid-levels, why I added it to my portfolio.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

This stock market sell-off could be my buying opportunity of the decade

| Paul Summers

The market sell-off has been brutal, but this Fool thinks it offers him a compelling opportunity to make big money.

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

After falling 60%, is the Ocado share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has fallen heavily in the past year. But our writer is still not buying it for…

Read more »

Hedge shaped as the pound symbol inside a glass piggy bank
Investing Articles

A question investors need to ask about the Woodbois share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has declined a little from its peak in early May. Does that mean I should buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 value stocks I’d buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head thinks market conditions could favour value stocks over the coming year. He’s found three he’d like to buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE 100 shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy one now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five FTSE 100 shares have plunged in value over the past six months. But I believe one of these…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust now a bargain growth stock?

| Charlie Carman

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price has plummeted nearly 50% from its 52-week high. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »